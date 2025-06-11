Locally: Washington State names Josh Graetz new women’s tennis coach

From staff reports

Washington State University Director of Athletics Anne McCoy announced Friday that Josh Graetz has been named the Cougars’ head women’s tennis coach.

“We are thrilled to have Josh leading our women’s tennis program,” McCoy said in a school release.

“He has done a tremendous job the past two seasons building relationships with our student-athletes and has earned their respect and trust.

“Having previously served in a head coaching role, and seeing the strides made within the program the past two years, he is the right person to lead Cougar tennis.”

Graetz becomes the program’s ninth head coach after spending the previous two seasons as the Cougars’ assistant coach.

In his two seasons in Pullman, the Cougars went from 7-15 the year prior to his arrival to 20-8 the past season, including capturing the title at the season-ending National Invitational Tournament.

“This program holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to build on the momentum and success we’ve created,” Graetz said in the release. “I’m committed to developing our student-athletes on the court, in the classroom, and as people.”

The Cougars’ record this season marked the second-most wins in program history. WSU defeated No. 48 Charlotte in the National Invitational tournament title. The Cougars finished the season with a No. 51 national ranking, the highest season-ending ranking since 2019 (No. 36), excluding the shortened 2020 COVID season.

Graetz arrived in Pullman prior to the 2023-24 season, having spent the previous five years as the men’s and women’s head coach at Metropolitan State University of Denver. During his time at MSU Denver, Graetz guided the women’s program to an overall 58-44 record. The men’s team went 49-32.

The women’s program posted winning seasons all five years, including a 14-10 record during the 2022-23 season. The men’s team ended 2022-23 at 15-5 with a No. 40 national ranking.

College baseball

Gonzaga’s Mikey Bell, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, added another honor in 2025 as a member of the ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region second team on Tuesday. He is the first Zag to earn an ABCA nod since Gabriel Hughes in 2022.

Bell led the Bulldogs with a .360 batting average, including a .436 mark in WCC play this season. He added a .440 on-base percentage and .616 slugging percentage, leading the team in both of those categories and adding a 1.056 OPS. He finished first on the team in doubles (17), home runs (11), runs batted in (45), and total bases (125). He finished second in hits (73), second in walks (24) and third in runs scored (38). Through the 24-game conference schedule, Bell had a hit in all but two games, including 15 games with multiple hits. He ended the WCC season on a 21-game hit streak.

On May 20, Bell was named WCC Player of the Year, the first Zag to earn the nod since Jeff Bohling in 2016.

• Washington State assistant coach Tommy Richards was promoted to recruiting coordinator and infield coach, coach Nathan Choate announced Friday.

Prior to returning to Washington State last summer, Richards served as the head coach at Bushnell University (NAIA) for the previous three seasons after the school started the baseball program in 2022.

The Beacons increased their win total each season under Richards, capped by 29-win 2024 season that saw them win the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship and earn the program’s first NAIA National Tournament appearance.

The former Cougars infielder played for Washington State from 2009-12, appearing in 155 career games. He played on WSU’s last two NCAA Tournament teams in 2009 and 2010 and was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 24th round of the 2012 MLB draft.

Hoopfest

Hoopfest, returning to the streets of Spokane on June 28-29, is looking for 50 additional court monitors to help oversee the action. Monitors receive a package of gear, including a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card.

Register at spokanehoopfest.net.