Spokane Indians late rally stalls in ninth inning in 8-4 loss to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala hit a three-run home run, and the Spokane Indians lost to the Vancouver Canadians 8-4 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians struck out 15 times, went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 – including leaving the bases loaded in the ninth.

The Canadians (31-28) moved into a first-place tie with Everett, a 5-2 winner over Tri-City. The Indians (29-30) fell into fifth place, two games behind the leaders with seven games remaining in the first half. The first half title winner qualifies for the NWL championship series.

Vancouver, which has gone 14-2 in their last 16 games, jumped on top in the first inning when Victor Arias doubled off Indians starter Michael Prosecky, went to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians struck for a pair in the third. Caleb Hobson walked, stole second and scored on a Charlie Condon single then Aidan Longwell followed with an RBI double.

But Vancouver responded with four in the bottom half, with the big blow coming on Nimmala’s three-run homer – his 10th of the season.

Condon knocked in Tevin Tucker with a single in the fourth, but the Canadians answered in the bottom half again with a two-run single by Cutter Coffey.

Vancouver added an insurance run in the seventh on Eddie Micheletti Jr.’s RBI double off the wall in right.

The Indians tried to rally in the ninth. Jared Thomas led off the inning with a solo home run, his eighth of the season, then Condon drew a full-count walk. Longwell and Braylen Wimmer struck out, but Cole Messina coaxed a ground ball through the hole to put two on with two down.

That brought up Skyler Messinger with the tying run on deck, and he singled on a line drive to load the bases.

Vancouver brought in reliever Chay Yeager to face Jean Perez, and he got the Indians second baseman to pop up to end the game.

Prosecky (5-4) lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs – six earned – on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches, 42 for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.