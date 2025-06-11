Three Zephyr players earn All-League Super League honors in inaugural season

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

A trio of Spokane Zephyr players earned all-Super League honors in the team’s inaugural season.

Emina Ekic and Hope Hisey were first-team picks, while defender Sarah Clark earned a spot on the second team, announced by the league on Tuesday.

Ekic finished tied fourth in goals scored (10), second in assists (six), and third in the league with 42 chances created. She also led the Zephyr in those three categories.

Hisey logged 70 saves, first among all goalkeepers and six more than second-place Sarah Cox for Lexington. Hisey also shared the league lead in clean sheets with Dallas’ Madison White with nine.

Clark, who tallied 1,701 passes on a league-best 85% accuracy, registered 146 clearances to lead Spokane, along with 35 interceptions and one assist in 2,250 minutes played.

With an 11-8-8 record, the Zephyr finished its first year in fifth place.