What to know about the 2025 U.S. Open, from favorites to TV schedule

By Matt Bonesteel Washington Post

For Spokane Colleges golfer Brady Calkins will tee off Thursday at 5:57 a.m. He'll be joined by Philip Barbaree and Riley Lewis. On Friday, he'll tee off at 11:42 a.m.

The U.S. Open returns to Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania this week for the first time in nine years. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

When is the U.S. Open? The U.S. Open begins Thursday and continues through Sunday.

How to watch: Thursday: 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m., USA; 2-5 p.m., Peacock. Friday: 3:30-10 a.m., Peacock; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., NBC; 4-5 p.m., Peacock. Saturday: 7-9 a.m., USA; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., NBC. Sunday: 6-9 a.m., USA; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NBC.

Peacock also will have streaming channels devoted to featured groups throughout the tournament.

Where is the U.S. Open being played? Oakmont Country Club, located about 25 minutes northeast of Pittsburgh, is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time. Generally regarded as one of the world’s toughest courses, Oakmont features elevation changes, undulating fairways and diabolically fast greens that often pitch away from the fairway. Throw in deep rough that has been fed by a wet spring in western Pennsylvania, and the course will present a significant challenge. The last time Oakmont hosted the U.S. Open, in 2016, only four players finished under par. In 2007, Ángel Cabrera’s winning score was 5 over par.

Who won the U.S. Open last year? Bryson DeChambeau’s par save from the sand at the 18th hole on Sunday sealed his one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy, who led by as many as two strokes during the final round but bogeyed three of his final four holes. It was DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open championship.

How big is the field at the U.S. Open? There are 156 players in the field, which features recent U.S. Open winners, top-10 finishers from last year’s tournament, recent major winners, winners of top senior and amateur events, recent winners of the more important PGA Tour events from recent months, players from the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and the top golfers from tours in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

This year, 65 golfers earned entry via qualifying tournaments across the globe, most of them held June 2, which has been dubbed “Golf’s Longest Day” because players must complete 36 holes.

Who are the U.S. Open favorites? As of Tuesday at FanDuel, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the U.S. Open at +280 odds (wager $100 to win $280). He’s the shortest pretournament favorite at a U.S. Open since Tiger Woods in 2009. DeChambeau (+700), Jon Rahm (+1200), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+2200) and Collin Morikawa (+2500) round out the top of the odds board. Here are our best bets to win, other than Scheffler.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open? Woods underwent surgery for a torn Achilles’ tendon in March and will miss the U.S. Open. He’s a three-time U.S. Open champion but missed the cut in four of his previous five appearances at the tournament.

Are LIV golfers allowed to play in the U.S. Open? There will be 14 LIV golfers in the U.S. Open field, up one from last year. This is the first U.S. Open in which a spot is reserved for the top player from the top 3 of the LIV standings who otherwise had not qualified. This year, that spot went to Joaquín Niemann.

LIV golfers Sebastián Muñoz, Peter Uihlein and Cameron Tringale qualified as alternates and will earn spots in the field if others drop out.

What is the cut at the U.S. Open? The top 60 and ties after Friday’s play advance to the weekend, which makes the tournament the toughest of golf’s four majors in terms of percentage of golfers who make the cut. Last year, 47.4 percent of the field made the cut, a slightly higher number than most years. That’s compared with 50 percent at last year’s PGA Championship, 51 percent at the British Open and 67.4 percent at the Masters.

What does the U.S. Open winner receive? In 2024, DeChambeau received $4.3 million and automatic entry into the tournament for the next 10 years (this year’s purse has yet to be announced). The winner also gets five-year exemptions into the other three major championships. If a PGA Tour regular, the U.S. Open winner also gets a five-year invitation to the Players Championship.

What is the U.S. Open weather forecast? The tournament’s first two days should be dry and warm, with temperatures in the 80s and light breezes. The weekend forecast is dicier, as it calls for showers and potential thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.