Woman charged with murder in connection with 2016 Port Angeles MMIWP cold case

By Martín Bilbao Olympian

An Arkansas woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an 8-year-old Port Angeles cold case investigated with help from the state’s new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Cold Case Unit.

Tina Alcorn appeared in Clallam County Superior Court on Tuesday. A judge set bail at $1 million and she remained in custody as of Wednesday, according to jail records.

Port Angeles police booked her into jail Monday after transporting her from Phillips County, Arkansas, the Port Angeles Police Department shared in a Facebook post.

Alcorn is accused of murdering George David, a resident of Neah Bay and respected master woodcarver, the post says. He was found dead on March 28, 2016, in a Port Angeles apartment. At the time, he had traveled from Neah Bay to visit family in British Columbia and attend a funeral.

Police identified Alcorn as a primary suspect early in the investigation, but she was not charged with David’s death until May 21 of this year.

The police department reopened the case in 2024 and worked with the Washington state Office of the Attorney General’s MMIWP Cold Case Unit to further the investigation.

“This case has never been forgotten,” Port Angeles Police Chief Brian S. Smith said. “The renewed investigation, bolstered by our partnership with the MMIWP Task Force, reflects our commitment to justice and to honoring George David’s memory.”

In a separate news release, the Office of the Attorney General said this was the first charge the MMIWP Cold Case Unit has filed since it was established in 2023.

“I want to commend our cold case team for their work on behalf of victims and families,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “This is a milestone on a long path toward accountability. The Legislature funded this work because so many people would not give up the pursuit of justice for their loved ones.”

The release states David was a member of the Clayoquot Indian Band of Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Following David’s death, police located and arrested Alcorn in Mount Vernon on April 19, 2016, on an outstanding warrant issued by authorities in Arkansas.

She was later extradited to Arkansas where she was incarcerated for “violating the conditions of her probation on an unrelated felony theft conviction,” according to the Port Angeles Police Department post.

After police reopened the case, the MMIWP Cold Case Unit helped advance the investigation. The post says the unit offered “culturally informed resources and victim advocacy in this matter of deep importance to Native and cross-border communities.”

The Office of the Attorney General says the unit conducted additional investigation into evidence collected in 2016. That reportedly included DNA analysis by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Port Angeles Police Department and with support from the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Port Angeles Police Department at (360) 452-4545 ext. 1.