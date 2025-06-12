10 under $10 for the weekend of June 13-15

1 Spokane Pride Parade and Festival: Spokane’s annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community featuring a parade, five stages with various performances, 100-plus vendors, activities and more. Noon Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

2 Siemers Farm Annual Strawberry Festival: Features U-pick strawberries, local craft and food vendors, rides, attractions and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 29. Siemers Farm, 11125 E. Day Mt. Spokane Road, Mead. Admission: $6

3 Father’s Day Dad Joke Contest: Submit your best (or worst) dad joke at the bar anytime. Each person who enters a joke gets $5 off their first beer. Finalists will be selected and the champion announced on Sunday evening. Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Noon-7 p.m. Sunday. Natural 20 Brewing Company, 13216 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

4 Thom Caraway & Kat Smith: In Print, Out of Print: Working at the intersection of visual art and the written word, Thom Caraway and Kat Smith explore de- and reconstructing printed material into genre-blurring collages, prints, sculptures and other mixed-media works. 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through June 28. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

5 March to the Match: March to a Spokane soccer home match with the 509 Syndicate supporters group. Begins just north of the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park. 6 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

6 Write Together: A Community Writing Session: Bring a writing project and your favorite writing tools. Local novelist Sharma Shields will write alongside you and provide prompts and advice if needed. 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

7 The Wavy Bunch Night Market and Street Fair: Vendors, live music, art installations, a beer garden and more. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: $3

8 DJ Jazzy’s Disco Pride Dance Party: An all-ages disco dance party aimed at celebrating love, diversity and community. 6-9:30 p.m. Friday. Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Car d’Lane Classic Car Weekend: The largest classic car cruise in North Idaho on Friday accompanied by a car show on Saturday where you can get up close and personal with the classic cars. 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Downtown Assoc., 105 N. 1st St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

10 Queer Blood Drive: A blood drive sponsored by Vitalant with opportunity to learn about the North Idaho Pride Alliance, donate blood and received a gift card for your donation. 10 a.m. Sunday. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.