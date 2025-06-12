Aidan Longwell has big night at the plate, but Spokane Indians fall in Vancouver 10-6

VANCOUVER, B.C. – It started off well enough. But the visiting Spokane Indians watched a multi-run lead evaporate, then turn into a deficit too big to dig out of.

Sean Keys delivered a three-run double in a five-run third inning and the Spokane Indians lost to the Vancouver Canadians 10-6 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday.

Aidan Longwell went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs for Spokane.

The Canadians (32-28) took over sole possession of first place in the league with six games remaining in the first half. The Indians (29-31) remained in fifth place, falling three games behind the Canadians. Vancouver has won seven in a row and 15 of its last 17, outscoring opponents 129-54 during the stretch.

Three consecutive singles leading off the first inning – the last by Longwell – plated the first run of the game for the Indians. A second run scored on a bases loaded infield single by Tevin Tucker and Caleb Hobson walked to force in a run.

But the Indians highlights for the game ended with the third out of the inning.

Vancouver scored five runs in the bottom half on two base hits, four walks and two errors – with three runs coming after two outs.

Braxton Hyde, making his first start of the season with Jordy Vargas send down to the Colorado Rockies Arizona Complex League team at the beginning of the week, gave up all five runs – though none were earned due to the errors. He allowed one hit and four walks and threw just 16 of his 34 pitches for strikes.

Cole Omlid gave up a run-scoring hit in the first, then pitched well until one out in the third, when the wheels fell off the wagon.

Omlid hit Nick Goodwin, then consecutive walks by Je’Von Ward and Carter Cunningham loaded the bases. Hayden Gilliland singled home a run, then Victor Arias reached on a fielding error by Omlid and another run came in. Arjun Nimmala popped out, but Keys laced a double into right field, which cleared the bases to make it 10-3.

Jesus Bugarin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Indians, and Longwell knocked in a pair in the ninth with a double.

Tucker and Charlie Condon had two hits apiece for Spokane. Reliever Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane) provided three innings of shutout relief.