Celebrate International Yoga Day at Manito Park

From staff reports

There may be a few extra trees, fish and bridges at Manito Park on June 21. Or, at least, some yoga poses with those names.

In honor of International Day of Yoga, the Consulate General of India in Seattle and Spokane Parks and Recreation are hosting a celebration at the park at 10:30 a.m. June 21 in the grassy area east of Duncan Garden, 2112 S. Tekoa St.

The free event will include a yoga session lead by Kristen Gustke of Joyful Pose Yoga and a proclamation from the mayor’s office.

Yoga, a practice that integrates body, mind, spirit and soul, is more than 5,000 years old. It is “an ancient practice that is still relevant today and willingly accepted all over the world,” said Himani Agrawal, one of the organizers.

Registration is not necessary, but participants who register by Saturday at shorturl.at/RxQ3c will receive a T-shirt.