Dollar falls to lowest since 2022 as economic outlook dims

By Anya Andrianova and Vassilis Karamanis bloomberg

The dollar fell to the weakest level in three years amid worries over US tariffs and the outlook for the US economy.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid as much as 0.8% on Thursday to the lowest level since April 2022. The euro jumped to the strongest since 2021, while the British pound advanced to a new three-year high. All currencies in the Group of 10 gained against the greenback.

The latest declines come on the heels of Thursday data that showed US producer price inflation remained muted in May, held down by tame goods and services costs, which together with other data pushed traders to bet on more interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is set to hold its next policy meeting on June 18. Earlier in the Thursday session, the dollar came under pressure as President Donald Trump said he would notify trading partners soon of unilateral levies.

“Trump renewed tariff threats are sparking concerns over US economy, which trickles down to increased bets of Fed easing,” said Helen Given, a foreign-exchange trader at Monex Inc., adding that the dollar index could fall 5% to 6% further this year.

Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of macro hedge fund Tudor Investment Corp., said the dollar may be 10% lower a year from now as he expects to see short-term rates to be cut “dramatically” in the next year.

So far in 2025, the dollar is down more than 8% as investors build up bets that Trump’s trade and tax policies will weigh on the economy. Wall Street strategists have been warning that the dollar has more room to fall, aligning themselves with speculative traders tracked by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission who hold some $12.2 billion of wagers tied to the dollar weakening further.

The concern remains that the US could experience a spike in inflation and start sliding toward a recession amid Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imports. This has investors poring over incoming economic data, especially on the labor market, to determine the path of interest rates in the US.

Recurring applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest since the end of 2021 in the week ended May 31, suggesting that out-of-work people are struggling to find employment. Activity at US service providers slipped into contraction territory last month for the first time in nearly a year on an abrupt pullback in demand, the Institute for Supply Management’s index of services showed.

Ahead of possible tariff impact, underlying US inflation accelerated in May by less than forecast for the fourth month in a row.

Traders will also monitor an auction of 30-year Treasuries later in the session after yields surged last month on fiscal concerns.

Strategists at a Pictet unit said they expect more weakness in the dollar over Trump’s “flip-flops” on tariffs as well as policies that could lead to a wider deficit. They forecast gains in currencies from developed economies in the coming months.

All currencies in the Group of 10 have advanced against the dollar so far this year, with the Swiss franc and euro among the top performers. The euro is seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of any outflow from US assets as Germany’s decision to increase spending is expected to boost Europe’s economic growth outlook.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Trader pricing still favors more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, although the precise timing flips around depending on the prevailing investor mood. But what is consistent is the US dollar ploughing a path to the downside as FX trader convictions firm.”

- Mark Cranfield, Markets Live Strategist, Singapore

Meanwhile, a gauge of emerging-market currencies advanced more than 6% this year as the US dollar declines.

“As we move into the second half of the year we see renewed trade policy turmoil, a clearer weakening of the labor market and a shift from the Fed to more dovish communications,” analysts at MUFG, including Derek Halpenny, Lee Hardman and Lin Li, wrote in June FX Outlook. “That will be the catalyst for further dollar depreciation in the second half of 2025 and into 2026.”

—With assistance from David Finnerty and Vinícius Andrade.

