Gonzaga runner Rosina Machu places 7th in 10,000 meters at NCAA Outdoor Championships

From staff reports

EUGENE – Gonzaga distance runner Rosina Machu claimed All-America status in the women’s 10,000 meters with a personal best 32 minutes, 15 seconds at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday.

The junior runner placed seventh, moving up from 15th at last year’s championships.

Machu and teammate Logan Hofstee, an East Valley High graduate, were the first two Gonzaga women to start in the same NCAA Championship race.

Hofstee, GU’s first true freshman to reach the championships, was 21st in 34:01.59.