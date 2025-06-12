Harvesting friendship and knowledge: Little Spokane Garden Club still going after 75 years

Current members of the Little Spokane Garden Club gather around the table at their annual potluck at the home of Kirk and Doann Lovell in the Colbert area June 5. The group has focused on gardening for 75 years of existence. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Be sure to include your name and phone number.

We’re working on a story about how people decorate their porches and patios during the summer season. Share your creative ideas or photos with Cindy Hval by email dchval@juno.com

A gathering of green thumbs met Thursday in a beautifully landscaped backyard filled with lush gardens – an apt setting for the monthly meeting of the Little Spokane Garden Club.

The group was formed in 1950 when Florence Kirishian invited three women to her home to discuss launching a garden club for those living north of the city.

“We currently have about 25 members,” Lisa Clizer said. “Our longest active member has been with the club since 1993.”

Doann Lovell, a retired florist, hosted the gathering at her Colbert home. Ten years ago, a friend invited her to a meeting.

“I ended up being president for 10 years,” she said.

Lovell said her lovely yard is a product of trial and error.

“We made a lot of mistakes, but you learn from them,” she said.

Like many groups, the Little Spokane Garden Club withered during COVID.

“When we started meeting again, our numbers were way down,” Clizer said. “But Doann said, ‘As God as my witness, this club is not going to fail on my watch!’ ”

The group rallied, and two of the newer members gave presentations Thursday at their annual summer potluck.

Esther Trusler spoke on growing poppies.

The bright blooms adorned her T-shirt.

“I’m representing,” she said.

Stephanie Welch gave a presentation about intersectional peonies. Trusler is her neighbor and invited her to attend the group.

“I enjoy being among these wonderful women,” she said. “The speakers are always informative and practical.”

Trusler nodded and said, “There’s so many sweet ladies, and it takes my mind off politics. It’s fun to find like-minded people.”

The social component was a big draw for current club president Lori Neumann.

“I figured I’d learn something about flowers and gardening, but I also found a lovely group of ladies,” she said.

Several members commented about the quality of the guest speakers. Favorite presenters include The Spokesman-Review columnist Pat Munts and Steve Nokes from New Beginnings Plant Nursery.

“I glean a little something from every speaker,” Lauri Kennedy said.

Field trips provide additional fellowship and learning opportunities.

“We love going to Northland Rosarium and Green Bluff Harvest House,” Clizer said.

Much has changed in the 75 years since the club first formed. The archived meeting minutes from 1950 include a comment that the club president had difficulty contacting all the members because of “party lines.”

The first Christmas gift exchange limited the gifts to “not more than $1.” Now, the gift exchange limit is $25.

They usually meet on Thursdays at noon at member’s homes, restaurants or field trip sites. Yearly dues are $20.

Kathryn Parker joined when she retired.

“I never really gardened, but I always had flowers and dahlias,” she said. “Now, my backyard is absolutely fabulous.”

The motto of the Little Spokane Garden Club is “To promote neighborliness and stimulate interest in gardens.”

That interest is all you need to become a member.

“I come because these are my people. If I get a new plant or flower, they ooh and ahh,” Clizer said. “I think I’m fearless now. I’ll plant anything.”

For more information about Little Spokane Garden Club contact Lisa Clizer at lisa.weiler51@gmail.com.