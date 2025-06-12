Mt. Spokane grad Drew Rasmussen happy to give back to Rays, who helped him get healthy

Drew Rasmussen receives fist-bumps from teammates in the Rays dugout after completing a six-inning start against the Twins last month at Steinbrenner Field. “He’s one of the best right-handed starters in the game,” pitching coach Kyle Snyder said. (Tribune News Service)

By Marc Topkin Tribune News Service

TAMPA — Determined to remain with a Tampa Bay Rays team he relished being a core part of, Drew Rasmussen worked hard to recover from a May 2023 right elbow flexor strain that led to a third major surgery and sidelined him for more than a year.

Still, he accepted that he might not get that opportunity.

“After three elbow surgeries, I wouldn’t have blamed them had they been willing to walk away,” Rasmussen said.

That seems far-fetched now and could have been a massive fail, given how well the Mt. Spokane High School graduate has pitched this season. He’s 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA. Despite having his 23-inning scoreless streak snapped last Sunday, he’s earned widespread acclaim in the clubhouse.

“He’s one of the best right-handed starters in the game,” pitching coach Kyle Snyder said. “I think that the stats would back that up at this point.”

Indeed they do, as among all major-league starters with a minimum of 300 innings pitched from 2021-2025, Rasmussen’s 2.56 ERA is the lowest.

But looking back, a breakup seemed a reasonable possibility.

The July 2023 surgery — technically not a third Tommy John procedure, with an internal brace installed on his current ligament rather than a reconstruction with a tendon from elsewhere in his body — had career-threatening ramifications. Plus, there were the financial implications of him being arbitration-eligible.

Rasmussen’s return to action in August 2024 in a limited relief role — 16 outings, none more than two innings or 38 pitches — showed promise that he was healthy.

But it also raised the question of whether it would be wiser — and safer medically — to use him more frequently in short bursts as a reliever or in extended outings as a starter with the built-in recovery and rest days.

There were myriad conversations throughout the offseason between doctors, athletic trainers, pitching gurus, team officials, Rasmussen’s representatives and the pitcher himself over what to do.

Rasmussen wanted to resume starting, feeling it fit his personality better and confident the injury risks were relatively equal.

At the winter meetings in December, the Rays said Rasmussen, 29, would have a spot in what looked to be a crowded 2025 rotation.

A few weeks later, they doubled down on keeping the hard-throwing right-hander, signing him to a multi-year deal that guaranteed him $8.5 million and, with an option for 2027 (when he otherwise would be a free agent) could be worth up to $28 million.

The show of support meant a lot to Rasmussen, who gets $2 million this season, $5.5 million in 2026 and a $500,000 signing bonus. The 2027 option can range, based on escalators tied to health and workload, from $8 million to $20 million.

“They chose to put confidence there, to have confidence in me and give me the opportunity to stay here and compete for them,” Rasmussen said.

“There’s so many people I could thank, and I’m probably not doing it justice, because it did take an army (to get through the injury, surgery and rehab), but it is one of those things that it’s really cool to have the opportunity to go out and perform and somewhat give back to all the people who have faith and trust in me and confidence in me, and continue to give me the opportunity to take the ball.”

The premise of the deal was to find a way to provide Rasmussen with some financial security should his elbow become an issue and give the Rays the opportunity to keep him — especially if he has a huge 2026 season — for an extra year.

“I think it’s kind of the combination of being a weird arbitration case and the organization wanting to do right by me,” Rasmussen said. “So, they were willing to work with us and find something that we were both comfortable with.”

That collaborative effort provided even more motivation for Rasmussen, who has what Snyder called elite-level drive, determination and work ethic, on par with the gold standard of former Ray/now Ranger Nathan Eovaldi.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody else that’s equipped to have done what he’s done,” Snyder said.

“As good as Drew pitched when he was healthy, I don’t think there’s anybody in this organization that doubted that he’d be physically capable of returning to where he has and even perform the way that he has. …

“I appreciate what he has to say regarding the organization’s support,” Snyder continued, “but he was more than worthy of the support, given the talent that we’re talking about.”

That talent to mix two 90-plus mph fastballs and a harder cutter with a sweeper and a cutter is obviously impressive, as evidenced by Rasmussen’s current run of elite execution and command in which he has allowed only 10 hits and three walks while striking out 21. He also became the first Rays pitcher to make four straight scoreless starts of five or more innings.

“What’s the most impressive,” starter Zack Littell said, “is that it looks really easy for him.”

But factoring in the context takes it to another level.

“I think it’s even more impressive just to have the mental fortitude to go through what he’s been through,” starter Ryan Pepiot said. “Being able to take the ball every fifth day, and the way he has taken it, it’s unbelievable. You couldn’t ask for anything more, and you couldn’t be happier for him because of all the trials and hardship and the injuries and stuff like that.”

Only two pitchers made it back to the majors after having three Tommy John surgeries — relievers Johnny Venters and Jason Isringhausen. Snyder said what Rasmussen went through, “in my opinion, it’s the same,” which would make him the first starter to do so.

Rasmussen isn’t looking for any such acclaim, noting that the Twins’ Justin Topa has a similar injury history, but is using it as extra motivation.

“It’s one of those things that other people have done it,” he said, “so why can’t I?”

So far, all has gone well as the Rays have limited Rasmussen to a six-inning maximum per start, with a planned 150-inning cap for the season. And he, of course, continues to do all the work necessary to remain healthy.

But he is much more driven by remaining part of the Rays family — and for a while.

“It’s one of those things that it’s really cool to be here and just feel the love and support that everyone has here for me as an individual, but us as a group as well,” Rasmussen said. “It’s absolutely incredible. It means the world to me, and it’s just a great opportunity to say thank you, first and foremost. But also, just to get to go out and compete for them.”