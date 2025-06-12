New Orleans jazz fusion artist Trombone Shorty to play Northern Quest Resort and Casino

From staff reports

Trombone Shorty looks to bring his New Orleans flare to the Inland Northwest.

Troy Andrews, better known by his stage name Trombone Shorty, first picked up the trombone at just 4 years old and has been combining jazz with rock, funk, hip-hop and soul for years.

Andrews is known for his high-energy performances as well as songs like “Hurricane Season,” “Shortyville,” “Backatown” and “Something Beautiful,” featuring Lenny Kravitz.

Andrews has also played for a wide array of fellow musicians including Rod Stewart, U2, Green Day, Foo Fighters, CeeLo Green, Dierks Bentley and Ringo Starr.

Earlier this year, Andrews performed “America the Beautiful” with Lauren Daigle before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. He has also performed at the White House and the Grammy Awards multiple times, as well as festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo.

Andrews and his band Orleans Avenue will be joined by Southern rock group JJ Grey and Mofro, along with fellow New Orleans fusion powerhouses Dumpstaphunk, on Sunday at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Tickets starting at $38 can be purchased through the Northern Quest website.