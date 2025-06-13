Body found near La Quinta Inn & Suites in downtown Spokane

A man was found dead near La Quinta Inn & Suites on Friday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police spokesperson Officer Dan Strassenberg said a caller reported a deceased man in the area of 211 S. Division Street. CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It also appeared the man had obvious head injuries, Strassenberg said. Police are investigating to determine whether foul play was involved.

No other information was available Friday.