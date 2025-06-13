Boeing execs won’t attend air show in wake of deadly Air India crash

By Lauren Rosenblatt Seattle Times

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and head of commercial airplanes Stephanie Pope will not attend the Paris Air Show, an industry trade event that kicks off in France Monday.

The executives canceled their plans to attend after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed Thursday in the northwestern Indian city of Ahmedabad, killing at least 241 people.

General Electric, the engine maker for the 787, postponed its investor day at the air show.

Boeing and GE said Thursday they are prepared to support Air India and assist in the investigation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad,” Ortberg said in a statement. “A Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”

It could take months to fully understand what went wrong. Officials from India, the United States and the United Kingdom, where the Air India plane was headed, continued the investigation Friday.