Boise-area hospital CEO found dead in Baltimore hotel. What police say

By Sarah Cutler The Idaho Statesman

Baltimore police found an Idaho hospital CEO dead in a hotel this week, the department told the Idaho Statesman on Friday.

Officers found Nicholas Manning, the chief executive officer of Caldwell’s West Valley Medical Center, in his hotel room on Monday, according to Lindsey Eldridge, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department who responded to the Statesman via email.

Police did not observe any signs of trauma, and Manning’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, Eldridge said. She said police found Manning when they responding to a report of a possible overdose.

Manning, 46, was appointed CEO at West Valley last November, and previously served as CEO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the hospital’s sister facility in Idaho Falls, according to West Valley’s website. He had “extensive experience” in administering operations at major hospitals, according to the site.