Spokane man suspected of encouraging Colorado teen to kill herself after sexually exploiting her

The Washington State Patrol’s Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old Spokane man accused of sexually exploiting a minor in Colorado and encouraging her to kill herself .

The investigation began when the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted the task force in April about a subject located in Spokane believed to be in communication with a 16-year-old girl in Colorado Springs.

The girl’s family contacted the police department there concerning their daughter’s communication with an unknown male via her personal phone and a second secret phone the man had provided.

His identity was not disclosed until the girl was taken to the hospital in April for self-harm. She revealed that she’s had to be “on call” for a 34-year-old software engineer named “Andre” 24/7, and he repeatedly encouraged the girl to harm and kill herself, according to court documents.

Detectives traced multiple phone numbers and Instagram accounts communicating with the minor back to Andre Smolyar.

Smolyar was arrested and booked in the Spokane County Jail on May 21.

He faces four charges: promoting a suicide attempt; possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

His bond is set at $1 million.

He will face a criminal trial at the Spokane County Superior Court on July 28.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the areas of Spokane, Colorado Springs and Orange County, California.

Anyone with information about Smolyar or potential victims is asked to contact the Washington State Patrol’s Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force at (360) 704-2397 or email at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.