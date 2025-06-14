10 ways to get a better outdoor space without spending a lot of money

By Dina Cheney Special to The Washington Post

Outdoor spaces are often treated like afterthoughts, but they should get top billing this time of year. The good news: You don’t need much effort – or a ton of money – to spruce yours up. “Even one little settee with a couple of colorful pillows can make a huge impact,” said Gideon Mendelson, the founder and creative director of Mendelson Group in New York. Here’s how to freshen up your piece of the outdoors, whether it’s a balcony, deck, terrace, patio or yard.

Clean up

It’s much easier to see your space’s potential when it’s clean and clutter-free. Start by weeding out unnecessary stuff (pun intended). Sell or donate that bike you’re no longer using (maybe you’ll even earn some money you can put toward this project). Prune and deadhead any plants you plan to keep. Then give the area a good cleaning. Rent or borrow a power washer to remove dirt and mildew from surfaces, said Tamara Belt, the founder and owner of Hawthorne Garden Design in Washington.

Make a floor plan

Planning your space won’t cost a dime, but the result – a more polished look – is priceless. Figure out whether you’ll use the area for gardening, reading or hosting. Then “get measuring tape and create a floor plan,” Peter Dunham, the principal at Peter Dunham & Associates in Los Angeles, said in an email. He recommends cutting out pieces of paper to represent a couch, table and other key elements, then rearranging them to help you decide on a layout. “Treat outdoor spaces as you would indoor party venues,” Dunham added. “Create areas that promote togetherness and conversation, even on a small scale.”

Add screening

Protect yourself from the sun with a tabletop or freestanding umbrella. Or if you’re craving privacy, try a lattice panel with climbing plants, a row of containers filled with tall plants, or a decorative metal screen, like the Evergreen decorative privacy panel By DESIGN-VU ($150.79 from Wayfair). To help disguise utility panels or a grimy exterior, try an artificial living wall, such as the 31-inch faux foliage hedge By Primrue ($172.99 from Wayfair).

Dress up the floor

Covering a cracked cement or worn wood floor surface doesn’t have to be an expensive project. Ikea makes interlocking, removable deck tiles, RUNNEN, which are a snap to install and don’t require tools or adhesives. They come in wood, artificial grass or plastic that simulates wood, and range in price from $20 to $60 for nine square feet. (If you’re in a rental, check your lease to make sure they’re permitted.) Soften up hard flooring surfaces with a natural fiber or patterned indoor-outdoor pick, such as the Lattice indoor/outdoor rug from Rugs.com ($309 for a 10-by-14-foot rug).

Use what you have

Chances are, you have stuff around the house that you can repurpose or refinish to use outside. “You can restain wood furniture – it’s a weekend project,” Belt said. “It may sound overwhelming, but once you get the supplies, it’s inexpensive.” Several years ago, she and her daughter revived an old wrought iron rocking chair with a coat of lime green spray paint. Or you can simply refresh your outdoor furniture, which is even easier. Buy a set of new cushions for a tired outdoor couch or use a colorful tablecloth to hide stains on a table. “Dress up simple outdoor sets from Target or Ikea with beautiful block printed tablecloths (my favorite finds are on Etsy),” Ariel Okin, the founder of Ariel Okin Interiors in New York, said in an email. Fun, stylish picks include H & M’s Turquoise/Floral water-repellent cotton tablecloth ($29.99 for a 55-by-126-inch cloth), or – for a bit of a splurge – the Morris & Co. x Williams Sonoma outdoor fruit tablecloth ($89.95 for a 70-by-108-inch cloth).

Shop secondhand

“Don’t jam (your space) up with lots of things – it’s not relaxing if there’s too much going on,” Belt said. But if you need additional furniture or accessories, source them from vintage shops, eBay or Facebook Marketplace. Not only will you save money, you’ll avoid a sterile, generic feel. “I like outdoor space to look eclectic, not like I just bought a furniture set,” Mendelson said.

Choose your planters wisely

If you’re going to splurge on something, Belt said, planters are the place to do it. A set of coordinated vessels will help create a cohesive look, and higher quality materials, like ceramic, tend to last longer. Budget $300 to $500 for these pots, preferably in two or three different heights. Also consider adding some small hanging planters for extra lushness. Be leery of self-watering pots, Belt said. The name is misleading; you still have to water the plants. Plus, water can pool on the bottom, leaving plants vulnerable to root rot.

Buy plants that will go the distance

For her first apartment, Belt made the mistake of loading up on plants in early spring, without paying attention to their expected lifespan. Then she had to replace them twice that year as plants died off. Don’t make the same costly mistake. Read labels carefully and choose varieties that will thrive in your space from spring through early fall. Also make sure they are suited for your USDA Plant Hardiness Zone and the degree of sun versus shade on your property. Drought-tolerant picks, including dead nettle, portulaca, sedum and mountain mint, are smart choices if you won’t be around often to water, Belt said.

Mind the sensory details

Drown out noisy neighbors with a small gurgling water feature, such as Hi-Line Gift Ltd.’s weather-resistant fountain with light ($69.99 at Wayfair). To neutralize unpleasant smells, add a few pots of aromatic herbs, like rosemary and lavender. They’re inexpensive, easy to cultivate and can elevate your cooking. Plus, with your eyes closed, you might (almost) convince yourself you’re in a garden in Tuscany.

Layer lighting

Including different sources of light will add dimensionality to your space and make it more versatile. Swoop string lights, like Feit’s electric 48-foot LED filament set ($39.99 at Costco), overhead to illuminate the entire area. Then arrange votives, or candles in hurricanes, on a table for a warm glow. Or for a more structured look, try a couple of portable LED table lamps, like the Zafferano Poldina Pro Lamp ($175 from Amazon) or the Setago Rechargeable Lamp ($225 from Hawkins New York). Just remember to store portable lamps inside when not in use.