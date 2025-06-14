Ask the doctors: Potassium-sodium ratio important to blood pressure management

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My blood pressure is on the edge of the normal range. My doctor wants me to think about something called the DASH diet. What is that? I want to stay healthy, but I know myself: If I can’t have a diet that is enjoyable, I’m not going to be able to stick with it for long.

Dear Reader: Here in the U.S., high blood pressure is common and a serious health concern. Data shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that close to half of all adults – and even some children – are living with chronic elevated blood pressure. When this goes untreated, it can cause damage to the heart muscle, circulatory system and kidneys.

Persistent high blood pressure puts the person at increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke. It can damage blood vessels in the eyes and lead to vision loss, play a role in sexual dysfunction and contribute to cognitive decline.

The DASH diet that your doctor has recommended dates to 1997, when the results of a clinical trial into its principles were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The name is an acronym of Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The study’s authors wanted to measure how varying amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables in someone’s daily diet would affect their blood pressure.

They found that the group of study participants who ate four or five daily servings of fruit, plus four or five servings of vegetables, saw the most significant improvements to blood pressure. The DASH diet also includes several servings per day of whole grains, lean proteins and healthful fats. More than two dozen follow-up studies into this approach to eating have confirmed the original findings.

The DASH diet study was not designed to pinpoint why it improves blood pressure. However, potassium, an electrolyte that helps keep the walls of blood vessels relaxed and pliable, is widely believed to be a driver behind the impressive results.

Potassium and sodium work together to maintain fluid balance in the body. This, in turn, influences blood pressure. The optimal ratio of the two electrolytes is about three parts potassium to one part sodium.

However, the typical American diet, so heavy in sodium, often delivers the reverse. While dietary sodium has long been the focus of blood pressure management, recent research suggests the sodium-potassium ratio is more important.

With its abundance of fruits and vegetables – many of which are rich in potassium – the DASH diet provides an abundant supply of this crucial nutrient. People who follow the diet also get the recommended amount of fiber per day, which helps nourish the trillions of microbes in the gut. The eating plan also includes a daily sweet treat.

In recommending the DASH diet, your doctor is offering you a drug-free path that can help you gain control of your blood pressure numbers. We hope you, and perhaps some of our readers with blood pressure issues, will consider giving it a try.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.