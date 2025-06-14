Spokane’s Michael Chiesa beats Court McGee via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

From staff reports

Michael Chiesa went the distance and while grappling specialist wasn’t able to land a takedown, he still won via unanimous decision.

The veteran Spokane fighter beat Court McGee by judges scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Chiesa walked up to the camera and gave a shoutout to Spokane after the win.

The 37-year-old Chiesa (19-7) won his third straight fight since Aug. 3. His previous two were via submission.

Chiesa had an advantage in total and significant strikes, 81-51 and 72-39, respectfully. He landed 47 to the head and cut McGee’s eye in the first round.

Chiesa, a -325 favorie at the horn, seemed to have a slight edge in the first two rounds, though they were mostly uneventful. McGee (23-14) kept his distance to avoid a takedown.

Chiesa used a flurry in the third round to take control. He forced McGee up against the cage and delivered a series of knees to the body.