Spokane’s Michael Chiesa beats Court McGee via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

Michael Chiesa, left, and Court McGee.
From staff reports

Michael Chiesa went the distance and while grappling specialist wasn’t able to land a takedown, he still won via unanimous decision.

The veteran Spokane fighter beat Court McGee by judges scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Chiesa walked up to the camera and gave a shoutout to Spokane after the win.

The 37-year-old Chiesa (19-7) won his third straight fight since Aug. 3. His previous two were via submission.

Chiesa had an advantage in total and significant strikes, 81-51 and 72-39, respectfully. He landed 47 to the head and cut McGee’s eye in the first round.

Chiesa, a -325 favorie at the horn, seemed to have a slight edge in the first two rounds, though they were mostly uneventful. McGee (23-14) kept his distance to avoid a takedown.

Chiesa used a flurry in the third round to take control. He forced McGee up against the cage and delivered a series of knees to the body.