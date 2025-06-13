The subtle art of the dad text

By Catherine Pearson New York Times

The dad text can be a beautiful thing. Sometimes, it’s a barely decipherable jumble of emojis and punctuation that makes you scratch your head and smile. Other times, it’s a nugget of advice or a few words of support, right when you need them most.

In honor of Father’s Day, The New York Times asked readers to submit their most cherished dad texts. More than 900 of you wrote in sharing your fathers’ corny jokes, goofy photos and expressions of unconditional love.

Here are some of our favorite submissions, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

•••

Hey Dad, you around?

Dad: Yes, but some insist I am a square.

Dad taught intermediate school language arts in Brooklyn for about 30 years, so the combination of his facility with the English language and dealing with kids in that age range probably honed his sense of humor. – Jesse Smith, 46, East Windsor, New Jersey

•••

Dad: Hi sweetie. I know you are resting now, or at least I hope you are. This is one of the happiest days of my life. I am so proud and happy for you. I know you will be a fantastic mother.

My dad’s not the most emotive person, but the birth of his granddaughter brought out a side of him I’ve never seen before. Their relationship is beautiful and has enriched my own relationship with my father, too. – Anjali Kidder, 36, Bainbridge Island, Washington

•••

Dad: Can a kangaroo jump higher than the Empire State Building?

Can it?

Dad: Of course it can. The Empire State Building can’t jump.

Dad: How much does it cost Santa to park his sleigh?

How much?

Dad: Nothing. It’s on the house. (laughing emoji)

omg

These dad jokes have been going on since I was in high school – 10 years of him texting them to make me laugh in the middle of the day. – Jess Pechie, 26, Charlotte, North Carolina

•••

Dad: My dad “spidey sense” is on high with you.

You have a lot on your plate. If I can help you frame decisions, let me know.

If all you need is me to say that I know you are a strong, smart woman, and I’m certain you’ll make good decisions, you now have it in writing.

As I was experiencing heavy internal debate and agony around the future of a long-term relationship, my dad sent this text. I broke up with my partner the next day. – Sarah Grace Dougherty, 29, New York City

•••

Dad: I’m very proud of you Brooke!

Even though you raised a communist?

Dad: More commies should be like you.

My dad is a staunch Republican, leading to many political arguments between us. After DOGE eliminated my federal job in global health, he chose his child when it counted. – Brooke Aksnes, 34, Atlanta

•••

Dad: You getting it done today? Checking boxes? Pushing people out of the way? Primero tu. Segundo tu. Y finalmente, tu!!!! Besos y abrazos. Papa

My father is a Brooklyn-raised Puerto Rican actor. Whatever volume you are imagining for this text, raise it by 100%. – Alicia Lopez, 22, New York City

•••

Dad: Hi sweetie, just another thought – you haven’t been crazy or wrong to hope, that too is a good human thing. And don’t ever feel bad about trying to make the relationship work. Always better to try for what and who you care about as much as you can. It doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck in this really hard place forever, or that you won’t be able to let go when you need to. New days will come and new things can happen and some will be good – and better for your being there because you really are wonderful. (heart emoji)

Thank you, Dad. I needed to hear that. Sending you a big, big hug.

My dad is a soothing balm on my hardest days. – Laura Nelson, 32, Portland, Oregon

•••

7:36 a.m.

Dad: Awake yet?

Awake yet?

Awake now?

Awake now?

Wtf

Yes now I am. What?

Dad: Do you want a sandwich?

Our daughter had just taught her dad to text the day before. We were headed out for a boat ride that afternoon, and Bob likes to get a jump on getting ready. I am sure Kate was regretting teaching him how to text. – Bonnie Sue Jordan, 65, Millington, New Jersey

•••

You butt dialed me

Dad: I know. You couldn’t be a better person to butt dial.

My dad is the only person I know that frequently butt dials people in 2025. – Shannon Salembier, 39, Montpelier, Vermont

•••

[black-and-white sonogram picture]

Dad: Is that a weather system?

Are you pregnant??

I announced my second pregnancy to my family by sending an ultrasound photo in the group chat. My dad thought the ultrasound was a “weather system.” – Holly Corbett, 35, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

•••

Dad: Hisugaridontknowhowtospacejustwantedtotellyouiluveyouandifyouwanttomeetforlunchletmeknowpoydad

This is the very first text my dad ever sent me, from his flip phone in 2014. We did in fact meet for lunch, where I showed him how to add spaces. “Poy” meant “proud of you” – his own organic creation. – Shawna Parks, 42, Oklahoma City

•••

Dad: Sean. Do you want me to pick you up?

Dad: Sean. You there?

He always begins his text with my name and then a period. – Sean Ruddy, 26, Washington, D.C.

•••

[picture of chicken on a sheet pan]

Dad: Love you girls (heart emoji)

Nothing represents a father’s love quite like a heart-shaped chicken cutlet! – Lindsay Guim, 30, Brooklyn, New York

•••

Dad: Merry Christmas to all and look at what your sister Pippa did to our new tree. XOXO M&P

[picture of a Christmas tree on its side with a white cat]

My dad regularly refers to his cats as my sisters. – Aimee Fountain, 44, Santa Cruz, California

•••

Dad: Happy new year! May your misgivings be only small bumps in the road Joy like warm raindrops of a wintry storm While our friendships clothe us on cold days

My dad died in February at age 79 after a 15-year battle with lung cancer. His small messages that would show up on my phone are what I miss most. – Rachael Conlin Levy, 54, Seattle

•••

Dad: PLEASE get to the airport a little bit early. PLEASE. Can’t way to see you in 10 hours. SAFE, SAFE TRAVELS. (heart emoji)

My dad asked me to fly back home for a weekend because he missed me. – Logan Light, 29, New York City

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.