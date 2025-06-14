‘This isn’t the answer to political problems’: Washington lawmakers react to Minnesota assassination

For lawmakers in Washington, the assassination of a Minnesota state representative hit close to home.

Democratic Sen. Marcus Riccelli of Spokane was shocked to hear of the shooting deaths of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and emphasized the need to quickly condemn “violent extremism.”

“Rhetoric without thought or facts behind it is increasing our divisions,” Riccelli said. “We’re at a time with so many other concerns in our country that we’ve got to find a way back to each other and what binds us as a country.”

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot but lived.

Republican State Sen. Mark Schoesler of Ritzville has dealt with political violence firsthand. In 2021, Ritzville resident Glen Stockwell assaulted Schoesler over the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, officials said. Stockwell attempted to pull Schoesler from his semitruck and punch him. He was charged with fourth-degree assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

“This isn’t the answer to political problems,” Schoesler said. “This is something that should be handled through the ballot box, not through terrorism.”

He still feels safe as a lawmaker and doesn’t attribute the shooting to increased political division.

“There’s always been people in the history of our political process that are irrational. That’s gone on since the days of Aaron Burr,” Schoesler said, referring to the nation’s third vice president who shot and killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel.

If anything, the security measures in Olympia for lawmakers are too restrictive, he said. Citizens must get on a list and be escorted by security to their elected official’s office.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, but if we lock ourselves up from our constituents, we don’t have a republic anymore,” he said.