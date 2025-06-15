79-year-old dies in crash near Colville

From staff reports

A 79-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday just east of Colville, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release.

Michael L. Morey, of Colville, was traveling eastbound on state Route 20 in Stevens County when the Toyota he was driving came to a curve and crossed the shoulder, WSP said. Morey overcorrected into the westbound lane, then rolled multiple times before he was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Morey was not wearing a seat belt.