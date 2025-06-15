At least five killed in West Virginia after devastating flash flooding

Flash flooding hit part of Wheeling, W. Va., and Ohio County on June 14. At least five people died, officials said.

By Amanda Holpuch New York Times

At least five people died and three people were missing in West Virginia after flash flooding destroyed homes and washed away roads, as more rain deluged parts of the state Sunday, officials said.

Louis Vargo, the director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said at a news conference Sunday that rainstorms Saturday night quickly became dangerous in Ohio County, which is about 50 miles west of Pittsburgh.

In a 30-minute period Saturday night, 21/2 to 4 inches of rain fell, Vargo said, citing National Weather Service estimates.

He said he had worked in emergency management in the county for 35 years. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms were producing heavy rain, according to the weather service, which issued a flash flood emergency for Fairmont, West Virginia.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area,” the service said. “Flash flooding is already occurring.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia said on social media Sunday that the flooding had contributed to a partial apartment building collapse in Marion County. There was no immediate information about whether anyone was injured.

The governor said in a statement that five people had been killed in the flooding that started Saturday night. Officials did not provide details about those who died but said that one of the victims was a 3-year-old.

Three other people remained missing, the governor said.

Jim Blazier, chief of the Wheeling Fire Department, said emergency workers were using drones, dogs and swift water rescue teams to search for those missing.

Officials said that an unidentified fire station and a rescue truck were lost to the flooding.

Power outages were reported as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Appalachian Power Co. Efforts to restore power were impeded by natural gas leaks, Vargo said. If power is turned on before a gas leak is fixed, it could cause an explosion.

Morrisey declared a state of emergency in Ohio and Marion counties Sunday.

“Please do not get on the road in the affected areas,” the governor urged residents. “Stay off the road.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.