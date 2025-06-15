Did You Know? How Spokane and some of its parks got their names; plus, tours to learn more about the area’s Native history

You can take a historical tour of your own

If you enjoy seeing historic homes of the rich and famous, take a walk through Browne’s Addition, the city’s earliest upscale residential district.

Barely a mile west of downtown, the self-contained neighborhood includes a stock of century-old mansions built for pioneer business leaders and their families. Scattered apartment buildings, some equally historic, dot the area.

The 2300 block of West First Avenue, including the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, has nine residential classics, three of them designed by famed local architect Kirtland Cutter.

Be sure to see Cutter’s extravagant Patsy Clark mansion, facing Coeur d’Alene Park, at Second Avenue and Hemlock Street. (The museum sells a detailed map).

Hint: To see more fine old homes and mansions, follow the right-hand fork uphill on South Stevens Street and turn right onto Sumner Avenue. The left fork turns east past Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and onto Rockwood Boulevard, the centerpiece of a National Register Historic District.