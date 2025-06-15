Did You Know? How Spokane and some of its parks got their names; plus, tours to learn more about the area’s Native history
Patsy Clark Mansion, at 2208 W. Second Ave.in Spokane, was built in 1898 and designed by renowned architect Kirtland Cutter.
Above: This stately brick home at 416 E. Rockwood Blvd. was built by Edward and Helen Cannon in 1911. The pioneering lawyer helped found Gonzaga Law School.
This summer and fall, local historian David Beine will lead several Saturday visits to several regional historical sites focused on the life and influence of Chief Spokane Garry.
Garry acted as a liaison between white settlers who were arriving in the Spokane area, and Native tribes that had long lived in Eastern Washington’s forests and along the rivers where they excelled as fishermen. He lived from 1811 to 1892 and his role is widely acknowledged in the area by his named used for parks, streets, neighborhoods and more. He was the son of Chief Illum-Spokanee, the namesake of the city and county.
Beine’s first tour of the year included a hike through Indian Canyon – Garry’s final camp and resting place – and will soon include a guided bus tour to visit various sites around Spokane related to Garry, such as a bike ride or hike to visit the historic Horse Slaughter camp near Stateline and a bus tour across the Palouse to visit the historic hanging site along Latah Creek.
“The purpose of these expeditions is for participants to gain a greater awareness of and appreciation for Spokane Garry’s influence in the early history of Spokane,” Blaine wrote.
More information and reservations for the tours can be made through Spokane Parks and Rec online at secure.rec1.com/WA/spokane-wa/catalog. Search “Garry” in the catalog or click on the Wellness & Enrichment heading.