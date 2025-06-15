Everything you didn’t know about Spokane: A special section

From staff reports

In 2018, the staff of The Spokesman-Review compiled their top tips and tricks to Spokane in the book “100 Things to Do in Spokane Before You Die.” It suggested the best that Washington’s second-biggest city has to offer, including wining and dining, outdoor recreation and historic sites.

Seven years later, some of the tricks have moved on (closing shop after the pandemic), while others feel like common knowledge for the average Spokane resident.

So, we’ve decided to bring you this special section, packed with things you didn’t (or smarty-pants, maybe you did) know about the city. This is the perfect guide for people who have lived here their whole lives, or for those who just moved to the city or are attending a university here for the first time. It’s a smart look at our region’s art scene, breweries, history, legends, parks and more.

And with the release of this year’s “100 Things to Do in Washington State Before You Die,” by author Gina Tarnacki, Spokane is well-represented as a vibrant literary and college town, renowned for its rugged natural beauty and endless opportunities for recreation.

And that’s something you surely do know.