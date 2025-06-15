Fairfield knows how to pin the fun on Flag Day

Children rush to pick up goodies thrown to onlookers during the Flag Day parade Saturday in Fairfield. (Molly Wisor/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Molly Wisor For The Spokesman-Review

FAIRFIELD – Hundreds donned stars and stripes Saturday for this Palouse town’s 114th annual Flag Day parade – said to be the oldest continuing parade tradition for the holiday in the nation.

The American Legion Post of Plummer, Idaho, led a midday parade down Main Street of the farming town south of Spokane, followed by a variety of local organizations, including the Spokane County Fair Royalty and the Sheriff’s Honor Guard. Liberty High School’s marching band provided a patriotic soundtrack.

Many onlookers wore button pins emblazoned with the number 115, recognizing the years since Fairfield’s first Flag Day parade in 1910. But Micki Harnois, the Parade Chair, made sure to set the record straight: This year was the town’s 114th celebration.

“They took off one year in World War II,” she said. “If you’re not from here, you wouldn’t know that.”

Harnois recalls a time when June 14, the anniversary of the Continental Congress’ 1777 adoption of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was an integral day for Fairfield residents.

According to Harnois, “back in the ’60s and ’70s, you didn’t leave town when Flag Day came up.”

While local attendance might not be as robust as it once was, Harnois sees the day’s events as teachable moments.

“The interesting part for me is re-educating new people on the importance of this day,” she said.

Tom Edwards, hailing from Spokane, dressed as Uncle Sam to recognize the holiday.

“I know that Uncle Sam’s associated with the Fourth of July, and that’s an important holiday, too,” he said. “He really doesn’t have anything to do with flag day.”

But that didn’t stop him from riding shotgun in a friend’s antique car for the parade.

“I’ve come to it many times and watched it,” he said. “We always bring the car when we can and just participate.”

Now living in Berlin, Pullman native Jeff Emtman and his wife, Johanna Gilje, stopped by Fairfield to watch the parade.

“I grew up going to small-town parades,” he said. “I really enjoyed people’s enthusiasm, and that you’re gonna get a little bit of everyone coming in from outlying communities.”

His father, Rick Emtman, joined them to reminisce on his early childhood days in Fairfield, and to celebrate his parents.

“It’s my mom and dad’s anniversary,” he said. “That was another reason why June 14th is easy to remember.”

Around noon, the parade ended and attendees moved to Thiel Park, where food trucks, a beer garden and the main event – a central wrestling ring – were located.

Although wrestling isn’t a traditional Flag Day activity, referee John Pederson said it’s been a hit with the crowd.

“This is our third year here,” he said. “The kids are all excited.”

Bravo Sanchez and his wrestling partner Channing Miles, who goes by the stage name Cam Pain, performed in the ring for the first time last year and were happy to be back.

“It’s really exciting; you know, the people are what brings the energy,” Sanchez said. “It’s always a good time putting on a show.”

For Harnois, these festivities are a perfect way to honor the country and to carry the legacy of Flag Day forward.

“We need to remember what our forefathers did,” she said. “And to me, that’s why it’s important.”