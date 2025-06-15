Farmers markets abound this summer
Spokane’s farmers markets overflow with apples, cherries, tomatoes, leafy greens and other locally grown bounty. Each has a distinct vibe.
The busting Kendall Yards Night Market overlooks the Spokane River and downtown skyline, offering shoppers live music.
The hip Thursday Market in the South Perry District gives a friendly neighborhood feel and cheap beers at the Shop.
Morning shoppers might prefer the Spokane Farmers Market in a grassy field near downtown. Look for local specialties including honey, mead, grass-fed meats, foraged morels and chanterelles, blueberries, strawberries, baked goods, hand-blended tea, chai and gourmet ice pops.
Farmers market season runs May through October.
Monday
Hillyard Farmers Market – 3-6 p.m. June 2-Oct. 22. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. hillyardfarmersmarket.org
Tuesday
Fairwood Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. May 13-Oct. 7. Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org
Global Food and Art Market – 3-7 p.m. May 6-July 29. 733 W. Garland Ave. instagram.com/globalfoodandartmarket/?g=5
Moscow Tuesday Market – 4-7 p.m. June 3-Oct. 14. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. fb.com/tuesdaycommunitymarket
Wednesday
5th Street Farmers Market – 4-7 p.m. May 14-Sept. 24. Fifth and Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. cdadowntown.com
Moonshine Artisan Night Market – 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 27. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Dr. commellini.com
Kendall Yards Night Market – 5-8 p.m. May 21-Sept. 17. West Summit Parkway between Cedar and Adams Alley. kendallnightmarket.org
Kootenai Farmers Market – 4-7 p.m. May 7-Sept. 24. Riverstone, 2151 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org
Millwood Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. May 28-Oct. 8. Millwood City Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org
N.E.W. Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 29. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org
River City Market – 5-8 p.m. July 16-Aug. 20. The Landing, 305 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. fb.com/rivercitymarketandmusic
Sandpoint Farmers Market – 3-5:30 p.m. May 3-Oct. 18. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com
The Scale House Market – 3-7 p.m. June 4-Oct. 22. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com
Spokane Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-noon July 2-Oct. 29. Coeur d’Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org
Thursday
Perry Street Thursday Market – 3-7 p.m. May 1-Oct. 30. Perry and Tenth. thursdaymarket.org
Friday
Athol Farmers Market – 2-6 p.m. May 3-Sept. 27. 30230 Second St., Athol. atholfarmersmarketidaho.com
Chewelah Farmers Market – 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 9-Oct. 10. Chewelah City Park, Chewelah. chewelahfarmersmarket.com
Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. June 6-Sept. 26. Emerson Park, 1116 W. Alice Ave. market.emersongarfield.org
The Wavy Bunch Night Market and Street Fair – 5-9 p.m. every second Friday May 9-Oct. 10. Catalyst Building, 508 E Riverside Ave. thewavybunch.com
The Scale House Market – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Oct. 24. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com
Spokane Valley Farmers Market – 4-8 p.m. May 16-Sept. 12. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org
Saturday
Bonners Ferry Farmers Market – 8 a.m-1 p.m. April 26-Oct. 4. Highway 95 and Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org
The Deer Park Market – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every first Saturday. May 3-Oct. 4. Perrins Field, 14 Arnim Ave. thedeerparkmarket.com
Kootenai Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 3-Oct. 25. Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org
Liberty Lake Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17-Oct. 11. Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Lane. llfarmersmarket.com
Medical Lake Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Saturday. June 7-Oct. 18. Lake St. between Jefferson and Lefevre streets. fb.com/MedicalLakeFarmersMarket/
Moscow Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 25. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main. fb.com/MoscowFarmersMarket
N.E.W. Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 29. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org
Rathdrum Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 5-Sept. 27. Rathdrum Lions Club, 16114 N. Meyer Road, Rathdrum. fb.com/rathdrumcraftandfarmersmarket
Sandpoint Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 18. Farmin Park, Third and Main, Sandpoint. sandpointfarmersmarket.com
The Scale House Market – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 31-Oct. 25. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com
Spokane Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10-Nov. 22, Coeur d’Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org
Sunday
Clayton Farmers Market – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8-Sept. 28 (except during county fair). Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Road, Clayton. claytoncommunityfair.com