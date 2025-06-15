Farmers markets abound this summer

Isla Hartsell, 8, hauls a wagon full of items for Kat Hartsell and Theo Cruz, 2, on the first day of the Spokane Farmers’ Market on May 8, 2021, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Browne Street. The wagon contained tulips, tomato, herbs and pea plants. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

From staff reports

Spokane’s farmers markets overflow with apples, cherries, tomatoes, leafy greens and other locally grown bounty. Each has a distinct vibe.

The busting Kendall Yards Night Market overlooks the Spokane River and downtown skyline, offering shoppers live music.

The hip Thursday Market in the South Perry District gives a friendly neighborhood feel and cheap beers at the Shop.

Morning shoppers might prefer the Spokane Farmers Market in a grassy field near downtown. Look for local specialties including honey, mead, grass-fed meats, foraged morels and chanterelles, blueberries, strawberries, baked goods, hand-blended tea, chai and gourmet ice pops.

Farmers market season runs May through October.

Monday

Hillyard Farmers Market – 3-6 p.m. June 2-Oct. 22. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. hillyardfarmersmarket.org

Tuesday

Fairwood Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. May 13-Oct. 7. Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

Global Food and Art Market – 3-7 p.m. May 6-July 29. 733 W. Garland Ave. instagram.com/globalfoodandartmarket/?g=5

Moscow Tuesday Market – 4-7 p.m. June 3-Oct. 14. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. fb.com/tuesdaycommunitymarket

Wednesday

5th Street Farmers Market – 4-7 p.m. May 14-Sept. 24. Fifth and Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. cdadowntown.com

Moonshine Artisan Night Market – 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 27. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Dr. commellini.com

Kendall Yards Night Market – 5-8 p.m. May 21-Sept. 17. West Summit Parkway between Cedar and Adams Alley. kendallnightmarket.org

Kootenai Farmers Market – 4-7 p.m. May 7-Sept. 24. Riverstone, 2151 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Millwood Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. May 28-Oct. 8. Millwood City Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

N.E.W. Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 29. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

River City Market – 5-8 p.m. July 16-Aug. 20. The Landing, 305 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. fb.com/rivercitymarketandmusic

Sandpoint Farmers Market – 3-5:30 p.m. May 3-Oct. 18. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

The Scale House Market – 3-7 p.m. June 4-Oct. 22. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-noon July 2-Oct. 29. Coeur d’Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

Thursday

Perry Street Thursday Market – 3-7 p.m. May 1-Oct. 30. Perry and Tenth. thursdaymarket.org

Friday

Athol Farmers Market – 2-6 p.m. May 3-Sept. 27. 30230 Second St., Athol. atholfarmersmarketidaho.com

Chewelah Farmers Market – 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 9-Oct. 10. Chewelah City Park, Chewelah. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market – 3-7 p.m. June 6-Sept. 26. Emerson Park, 1116 W. Alice Ave. market.emersongarfield.org

The Wavy Bunch Night Market and Street Fair – 5-9 p.m. every second Friday May 9-Oct. 10. Catalyst Building, 508 E Riverside Ave. thewavybunch.com

The Scale House Market – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Oct. 24. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com

Spokane Valley Farmers Market – 4-8 p.m. May 16-Sept. 12. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

Saturday

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market – 8 a.m-1 p.m. April 26-Oct. 4. Highway 95 and Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org

The Deer Park Market – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every first Saturday. May 3-Oct. 4. Perrins Field, 14 Arnim Ave. thedeerparkmarket.com

Kootenai Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 3-Oct. 25. Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Liberty Lake Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17-Oct. 11. Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Lane. llfarmersmarket.com

Medical Lake Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Saturday. June 7-Oct. 18. Lake St. between Jefferson and Lefevre streets. fb.com/MedicalLakeFarmersMarket/

Moscow Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 25. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main. fb.com/MoscowFarmersMarket

N.E.W. Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 29. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

Rathdrum Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 5-Sept. 27. Rathdrum Lions Club, 16114 N. Meyer Road, Rathdrum. fb.com/rathdrumcraftandfarmersmarket

Sandpoint Farmers Market – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3-Oct. 18. Farmin Park, Third and Main, Sandpoint. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

The Scale House Market – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 31-Oct. 25. 4422 E. Eighth Ave. thescalehousemarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10-Nov. 22, Coeur d’Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

Sunday

Clayton Farmers Market – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8-Sept. 28 (except during county fair). Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Road, Clayton. claytoncommunityfair.com