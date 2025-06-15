Field Reports: Coeur d’Alene man named chair of Idaho Fish and Game Commission

From staff reports

There’s a new chairman in town.

Dave Bobbitt, of Coeur d’Alene, has been elected the chairman of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, according to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Bobbitt was first appointed to the commission by Gov. Brad Little in 2021. The release said he is a lifelong hunter and angler, and that he has worked as a hunting outfitter. He worked for 47 years in the banking industry.

“I’m devoted to sportsmen and women and really care about what they think,” Bobbitt said in the release. “And at the same time, we have to preserve, perpetuate and protect wildlife for future generations, and we have to do everything within our ability to manage that balance.”

His first meeting as chair will be July 16 and 17 in Coeur d’Alene.

Spokane angler catches record peamouth

An angler from Spokane landed a record-setting fish in the Columbia River last month.

Dean Powell caught a 1.41-pound peamouth while anchored near the mouth of the Klickitat River on May 12, according to a social media post from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The fish beat the previous record of 1.12 pounds.

Peamouth are a freshwater chub that’s also known as northwestern dace and redmouth sucker. They have dark backs and silver sides with stripes.

The catch was certified at WDFW’s Ridgefield office the day after it was caught.

Delta Waterfowl plans sporting clays shoot

The local chapter of a waterfowl conservation group is inviting people to test their shooting skills while raising money for ducks.

The Eastern Washington chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its “Dollars for Ducks” sporting clays shoot at Landt Farms on June 28.

The event will raise money for Delta Waterfowl’s work in the region, which has included banding geese and other conservation projects.

Participants will get to shoot at 100 targets and enjoy a barbecue lunch afterward. The cost is $65 for adults and $55 for those under 18.

Availability is limited and registration is required on scorechaser.com.

Those with questions should contact Connor Nikkola at cbnikkola@gmail.com or 509-481-8558.