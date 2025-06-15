Hike to a hidden waterfall at Indian Canyon Park

From staff reports

Mystic Falls tumbles over a basalt cliff into a deep ravine, creating a small grotto in Indian Canyon Park in the Palisades Park area. It’s a charming spot, but you have to clamber down a steep trail to view the falls. It’s worth the trek.

Once you park in the trailhead lot, walk to the short loop trail and follow the sound of rushing water to the top of the falls. Shrubs screen the view into the ravine, but you’ll find a few side trails that take you down to the base of the waterfall.

In the spring, yellow and green lichen paint the nearby rocks. Lush vegetation around the waterfall is reminiscent of the Washington Cascades.

Chief Spokane Garry spent the final years of his life at a nearby camp in Indian Canyon.

The ravine is full of birdsong, but since this is west Spokane, you’ll also hear overhead jets approaching Spokane International Airport.

Where: Trailhead parking lot is located at 4812 W. Canyon Drive

Tip: Bring bug spray. Mosquitoes are thick here.

Want more?: Another local park with a beautiful water spot has ties to Chief Garry and local tribes: The natural springs at Drumheller Springs Park made this area a stopping point for travelers for hundreds of years. Native Americans gathered roots in the area. Garry built a rough school house of poles and mats where he gave English lessons. The 12-acre park features vernal pools and scablands. Address: 3135 N. Ash St., Spokane.