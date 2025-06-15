Micron pledges $200 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing

By Dana Wollman Bloomberg

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. said it will spend about $200 billion on U.S. manufacturing, research and development, the latest company to pledge large-scale investments in the country since President Donald Trump was re-elected.

The spending will include roughly $150 billion for domestic manufacturing capacity and another $50 billion for R&D, it said in a statement Thursday. Micron said the total represents an increase of $30 billion beyond what it had previously planned.

The Trump administration has prioritized getting companies to make investment pledges in the U.S. as part of a broad effort to stimulate the economy and boost its manufacturing base. Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have all said publicly they will increase their investments in the U.S. economy, often alongside Trump officials or Trump himself.

In hearings last week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. was reworking agreements it had reached with semiconductor companies under the 2022 Chips Act to secure what he described as better terms.

“Are we renegotiating? Absolutely, for the benefit of the American taxpayer, for sure,” Lutnick said at the time. “We’re getting more value for the same dollars.”

In particular, he cited the decision by TSMC to add $100 billion to its previous commitment for $65 billion in investment. The Taiwanese chipmaker is receiving $6.6 billion in Chips Act grants, but stepped up its plans without additional government money, Lutnick said.

Micron is expected to get about $6 billion in Chips Act money to build domestic production capacity.

In some cases, the U.S. administration has taken credit for projects that were already underway or that will take many years to complete. Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and OpenAI unveiled what was described as a possible $500 billion AI venture, but progress in making those investments slowed earlier this year.

In Micron’s case, the company had previously pledged to invest about $125 billion to build factories in the U.S., though it began slow-walking some plans last year.

The additional $30 billion will be used for a range of projects, including perhaps most significantly for the advanced packaging necessary to produce what’s known as high-bandwidth memory. HBM chips are paired with Nvidia Corp.’s AI accelerators and are essential for training advanced AI services. HBM has become one of the fastest growing and most lucrative segments of the memory chip market.

Micron’s investments will also go toward construction of a memory plant in Boise, Idaho, and modernizing an existing facility in Manassas, Virginia. Including the newest investment pledge, Micron said the investments should result in the creation of approximately 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The timeframe for Micron’s overall $200 billion investment plan wasn’t immediately clear. The company has allocated anywhere between $7 billion and $12.5 billion to annual capital spending in recent years. Its U.S. investments will “likely span over several decades given the company’s focus on cash generation and potential investor concerns over excess capital spending,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jake Silverman wrote in a note Thursday.

Shares of Micron fell as much as 2.2% after markets opened in New York.