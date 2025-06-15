Nikki Otero Lockwood: Critical decisions ahead for public schools — Add your voice

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Nikki Otero Lockwood

By Nikki Otero Lockwood

A thriving democratic society relies on adequately and equitably resourced public schools that welcome every student who walks through the door, regardless of income, ability or background. If a student’s family can’t afford utilities or food, or if a student faces significant academic, physical or social challenges – by law and by mission, we say to every student: You belong here.

In Spokane Public Schools, we know that when students are in class, they learn. We track learning growth and other student success data and share that information transparently at public board meetings. We improve outcomes with every public investment.

Right now, districts across our region and state are finalizing budgets for next school year. More districts than ever are facing dire financial conditions due to historic inflation and growing student need. In Spokane, we have a balanced budget, but financial constraints have required painful decisions: reducing staff through attrition and offering fewer programs. For each of the last three years, we’ve tightened our belts at every level.

Spokane offers a range of educational options: traditional public schools, public school choice programs, public charter schools, private schools and homeschool programs. We respect that families make choices that best meet their children’s needs within their resources. Our state’s public charter schools receive public funds – and they are held to public accountability standards. SPS authorizes two public charters, helping ensure academic and financial accountability to taxpayers and families.

The federal government is prioritizing the expansion of school choice vouchers or Educational Savings Accounts that have been adopted in other states. These programs deserve close evaluation and raise serious questions about the future of public education. They allow public funds to be used for private school tuition. I’d like to share some information learned from states that use these programs:

Voucher programs divert public funds for private use

The financial impact is real for the 90% of American students attending public schools, which serve as education centers, community gathering places and major employers. Voucher programs hit rural communities especially hard. Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. students attends a rural public school. Rural families are less likely to live near a private school, meaning they’ll fund a system they can’t access. As costs rise for food, fuel and facility maintenance, rural schools are left even more vulnerable.

Voucher programs reduce public accountability

Voucher programs allow public funds to flow to private institutions with little oversight. These schools are not required to meet academic standards or submit financial audits. At a time of concern about “waste, fraud, and abuse,” shouldn’t public funds be held to the same standards – no matter where they go?

Voucher programs benefit wealthier students

Despite claims of expanding access, they overwhelmingly benefit higher-income families. Vouchers rarely cover the full cost of private school, limiting who can use them. In states with existing programs, 70-90% of families who use vouchers were never enrolled in public schools. Hundreds of millions are being spent on a program that would serve a small number of students.

Voucher programs have not improved achievement

Achievement differences often reflect economic barriers, not educational quality. Our public schools consistently support high-achieving students at levels equal to private schools. Students with disabilities or complex needs receive care and instruction from highly trained, deeply dedicated professionals in public schools.

Public education is a shared public good, not a private commodity. While I support educational choice, I do not support using public funds without oversight or fair access. As school board president, I take seriously my responsibility to engage the public on issues that affect our schools. This is one of those moments.

I urge you to learn about these programs. Contact your congressional representatives and senators. Share how these programs will impact your public schools. The U.S. Department of Education is accepting public comment through June 20 on proposed priorities. You can submit comments at www.regulations.gov by searching “education choice,” then clicking on the blue “Comment” button next to “Priorities, Requirements, Definitions, and Selection Criteria: Evidence-Based Literacy, Education Choice, and Returning Education to the States.”

Thank you for staying engaged in public education. Let this graduation season and its joyful celebrations remind us why strong, inclusive public schools matter.

Nikki Otero Lockwood is president of the board of directors Spokane Public Schools. She lives in Spokane.