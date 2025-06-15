The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
No one killed in biplane crash at Skymeadow Airpark in Spokane Valley

Two people survived a plane crash Sunday near Skymeadow Lane and 44th Avenue when attempting to take off from Skymeadows Airpark. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire Department)
From staff reports

Crews from the Spokane Valley Fire Department with assistance from Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to a plane crash at Skymeadows Airpark south of Spokane Valley on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Skymeadow Lane and 44th Street, when the antique open-air biplane, occupied by two people, attempted to take off but failed, according to a Facebook post by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The two people on board “were safely able to make it out of the aircraft,” the post reads, with one transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.