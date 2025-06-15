No one killed in biplane crash at Skymeadow Airpark in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

Crews from the Spokane Valley Fire Department with assistance from Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to a plane crash at Skymeadows Airpark south of Spokane Valley on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Skymeadow Lane and 44th Street, when the antique open-air biplane, occupied by two people, attempted to take off but failed, according to a Facebook post by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The two people on board “were safely able to make it out of the aircraft,” the post reads, with one transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.