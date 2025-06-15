Spokane County Lake rundown

J.P. Dutton baits a hook as Kayla Rambo looks on after they hiked on DNR land to access Chapman Lake for an afternoon of fishing on May 5, 2021, outside Cheney. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

With the weather peaking over 90 degrees this time of year, people are looking for a way to cool off. Luckily Spokane County has plenty of lakes with public access for fishing, swimming and boating. Here’s a list of lakes that the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office patrols.

Medical Lake

Medical Lake got its name from Native Americans who believed the waters had healing properties. In the late 19th century and early 20th century the lake was a popular resort for people seeking to be healed by the waters. Now, the lake is known for its brown trout fishing and great recreation.

Liberty Lake

This 711-acre lake located just east of Spokane Valley is surrounded by parks, golf courses, hotels and even has a boat launch if you feel like going for a cruise. If fishing is more your speed, the lake offers largemouth bass, perch, rainbow trout and brown trout.

Fishtrap Lake

Speaking of fishing, Fishtrap Lake often boasts the highest average catch rate on opening day in the area, with rainbow trout being a popular catch. The 196-acre lake straddles the Lincoln and Spokane county line southwest of the city.

Fish Lake

Not to be confused with Fishtrap, popular Fish Lake Regional Park is just a 20-minute drive south from downtown Spokane. Gasoline boats are not allowed on the 47-acre lake where visitors can enjoy picnicking, swimming, canoeing and fishing.

Chapman Lake

Chapman Lake holds the title of the deepest lake in Spokane County with some parts reaching 160 feet deep. Just south of the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, the 146-acre lake is known for good fishing and being surrounded by local wildlife.

Newman Lake

Boating is allowed year-round on this 1,200-acre lake 14 miles east of Spokane. The lake has largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, perch, catfish, an occasional eastern brook trout and more.

Horseshoe Lake

Not to be confused with the popular lake in Pend Oreille County, the shallow 68-acre Horseshoe Lake in Spokane County is about 10 miles west of Nine Mile Falls and provides decent early season fishing.

Amber Lake: 117 acres, 1.8 miles long, located 11 miles southwest of Cheney in the scablands of southwestern Spokane County. It’s popular as a fly fishing lake for rainbow and cutthroat trout.

Badger Lake: 244 acres, 2.3 miles long, located 8.5 miles south of Cheney

Bear Lake: This 35-acre lake located off Highway 2 a couple miles north of Chattaroy received a public access makeover this year with a paved trail, fishing access and picnic spots.

Clear Lake: The lake is about 377 acres located 20 minutes west of Spokane. It is surrounded by forests and features steep cliffs.

Hog Lake/Hog Canyon/Deep Lake: Referred to by several names, the lake is located 10 miles northeast of Sprague. The name is a bit of a stretch, as the lake is between 5 and 50 feet deep. It features a stairstep waterfall at one end.

Downs Lake: This shallow lake has an average depth of less that 12 feet. It is 425 acres, 2.5 miles long, located 18 miles southwest of Cheney.

Silver Lake: This scenic lake is 486 acres and just outside of the town of Medical Lake about 15 miles southwest of Spokane. Features good trout fishing.

West Medical Lake: This lake is about 235 acres and lies west of the Eastern State Hospital campus near Medical Lake.

Williams Lake: This 319-acre lake is about a dozen miles southwest of Cheney. It has several resorts and public access on the northwest shore.