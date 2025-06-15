Spokane Indians lose sixth straight, first-place Vancouver wins franchise-record 10th in a row 3-2

VANCOUVER, B.C. – It was a long week for the Spokane Indians. And it ended as it started – with a loss.

Aaron Parker went 2 for 4 with a home run and the first-place Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 3-2 to sweep the six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday.

Vancouver (35-28) has won a franchise-record 10 games in a row and 18 of its last 20.

It’s the first time the Indians (29-34) have been swept in a six-game series since the new format started in 2021. They scored two or fewer runs in four of the six losses.

Jared Thomas got the Indians going in the third with a solo home run, his ninth of the season, off Canadians starter Khal Stephen.

Vancouver tied it in the fourth. Parker led off with a double, then Indians starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Je’Von Ward followed with a long fly ball to left which plated Parker without a throw.

The Canadians took the lead in the next inning. Sean Keys drew a one-out walk – Johnson’s sixth of the game – and scored from first on a double by Cutter Coffey.

Spokane threatened in the sixth. Charlie Condon walked with one down, then Aidan Longwell laced a single to right. But Braylen Wimmer popped out and Skyler Messinger flied out to the warning track in center to leave the runners stranded.

The Indians put runners at second and third with one down in the seventh. On an 0-2 pitch to Darius Perry, Jean Perez broke for home and was tagged out with several steps to spare by the catcher. Perry then struck out to end the inning.

Parker led off the eighth with a long home run to left, his fifth of the season, to make it 3-1.

Wimmer gave the Indians a chance with a solo homer leading off the ninth inning, his ninth of the season. But lefty JJ Sanchez settled down to get the final three outs for his first save of the season.

Johnson (0-3) went 52/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits, but he walked seven with five strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The Indians start a six-game series against Everett at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.