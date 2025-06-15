There’s an activity for every season
While Spokane definitely experiences all four season, there’s still something to do year-round – rain, smoke, snow or shine. Here are some seasonal highlights:
Spring
Drink and get smart Get Lit!
Run Bloomsday
Tune into the nighttime Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade
Summer
Play ball at Hoopfest
Go crafting and antiquing at Farm Chicks
Pig out at Pig Out in the Park
Tube or paddle board the Spokane River
Visit one of many Summer Art Festivals
Fall
Dine and dilly -dally at the Spokane County Interstate Fair
Follow the Ale Trail
U-pick at Green Bluff
Watch the bald eagles dive for fish at Lake Coeur d’Alene
Winter
Skate the Ice Ribbon
Ring in the New Year with the Spokane Symphony
Ski or snowboard at one of our mountains and resorts