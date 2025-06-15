There’s an activity for every season

Runners dressed in tutus head into West Central after summiting Doomsday Hill during the running the 49th Bloomsday on May 4 in Spokane.

From staff reports

While Spokane definitely experiences all four season, there’s still something to do year-round – rain, smoke, snow or shine. Here are some seasonal highlights:

Spring

Drink and get smart Get Lit!

Run Bloomsday

Tune into the nighttime Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

Summer

Play ball at Hoopfest

Go crafting and antiquing at Farm Chicks

Pig out at Pig Out in the Park

Tube or paddle board the Spokane River

Visit one of many Summer Art Festivals

Fall

Dine and dilly -dally at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

Follow the Ale Trail

U-pick at Green Bluff

Watch the bald eagles dive for fish at Lake Coeur d’Alene

Winter

Skate the Ice Ribbon

Ring in the New Year with the Spokane Symphony

Ski or snowboard at one of our mountains and resorts