Washington farmers weather the heat with optimism: ‘June rain makes grain’

Farmers and experts come together for the 107th annual Field Day on Thursday in Lind, Wash. The group discussed the latest research on new grain varieties and crop rotations. (Monica Carillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

LIND, Wash. – Despite a recent heat wave, some farmers are anticipating a promising harvest this year.

“It’s still a little too early to tell, but currently, the conditions are looking quite promising,” said Casey Chumrau, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.

Farmers and experts gathered Thursday for the 107th annual Lind Field Day, where many expressed optimism with harvest just three weeks away.

David Nissen, a fifth-generation farmer from Lind who grows winter wheat, said yields are looking about 65% above average.

“It could have been a lot better before this heat wave, but, you know, it just teaches us how to react to it,” Nissen said. “But the nice thing is, the forecast is only through harvest time around 75- to 85-degree temperatures, so I think it’ll be OK.”

Still, with years of experience, Nissen remains cautious, knowing that weather and conditions can shift quickly. He’s already thinking ahead to next year – and the year after that.

“My dad always taught me that you look at farming, not as a one-year, but you look at a 10-year project, and you’re going to have one bad year and you’re going to have one really good year,” Nissen said. “Every year is a learning year.”

Chumrau added that although she’s optimistic, they’re hoping for rain this month. If that doesn’t come, she hopes the heat will ease up before harvest begins.

“June rain makes grain,” Chumrau said. “That’s kind of where we can make a really good crop.”

Republican Sen. Mark Schoesler, of nearby Ritzville, said, so far, he’s heard a mix of responses from farmers and growers across Eastern Washington, some concerned for their crop production.

Schoesler expressed farmers are experiencing “erratic ring problems” – unusual circular patterns in their crops – caused by the changing weather conditions.

“I’ve got a friend in Asotin County that thinks he may see half a crop. And around here, we’re thinking better than average,” Schoesler said.

He’s also heard of farmers in Douglas County who encountered mold after their crops spent too much time wet from the snow.

Chumrau said the earliest harvests will likely start the first week of July. By Aug. 1, most growers will be cutting winter wheat, followed shortly by spring wheat, she added.

“We are 90% export of our wheat, so growing and maintaining those markets is very important. Especially in a time right now where prices are low, we need to make sure that we are able to sell larger quantities,” Chumrau said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington’s winter wheat production in 2024 was 123 million bushels – up 30% from 2023.

Yield was estimated at 70 bushels per acre, an increase of 16 bushels per acre from 2023.