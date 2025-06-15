You can go to a glorious concert at the Cathedral?

From staff reports

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist is a towering example of Gothic architecture perched on Spokane’s South Hill.

The Episcopal congregation that worships there happily shares its gorgeous building with the public for a host of musical and cultural events.

St. John’s has hosted performances by its own musicians as well as such diverse performers as the Spokane Youth Symphony, Grammy Award-winner Zuill Bailey and the Spokane String Quartet.

The church houses a 4,000-pipe organ, a 1961 Aeolian-Skinner and a carillon with 49 cast bells. The carillon is best heard from outside, and it is played weekly before the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.

The stained glass is ornate inside the building and tours to see the glowing detail can be made upon appointment.

Hint: On July 4, head up the South Hill, grab a spot on the lawn outside St. John’s Cathedral before dusk, and take in a free carillon concert that leads up to the annual fireworks display over downtown. Beautiful music and a view!

Fun fact: The diocese in 1925 commissioned architect Harold C. Whitehouse, a church member, to design a Gothic cathedral in the English tradition. The tower, made from limestone quarried in Tacoma, stands over 167 feet high.

Where: 127 E. 12th Ave.

Info: (509) 838-4277, stjohns-cathedral.org