Brush fire burns hundreds of acres in Maui, prompting evacuations

By Victor Mather New York Times

A brush fire in Maui, Hawaii, was burning at 330 acres Monday after it rapidly grew to 500 acres Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze, known as the Kahikinui fire, was 80% contained as of 8 a.m. local time Monday, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage. About 105 “homestead lots” are in the area, the department said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were under the evacuation order.

The blaze was reported at 10 a.m. local time Sunday in a sparsely populated area in southern Maui. It grew to 20, and then to 200 acres. By 7 p.m., it had expanded to 500 acres, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

There were no flare-ups overnight, according to an update from the county Monday morning. Still, smoldering fire conditions continued throughout the burn area Monday, authorities said.

Mayor Richard Bissen of Maui County signed an emergency proclamation Sunday evening, allowing the county to take advantage of federal assistance programs. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, signed a proclamation authorizing the activation of the Hawaii National Guard.

Maui was devastated by fire in August 2023, which killed about 100 people, making it the deadliest American wildfire in a century. The cause of that fire was a power line that snapped and ignited dry grass beneath it. That fire destroyed most of Lahaina, in the island’s northwest.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.