Jonas Brothers cancel concert at Detroit stadium, pivot to arena show

By Adam Graham Detroit News

The Jonas Brothers will no longer be performing at Comerica Park on Aug. 28, and will instead be playing Little Caesars Arena the same day, the group announced in a letter to fans.

“Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans,” the group wrote in a statement, apologizing for “any inconvenience” caused by the switch. “We’re pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Refunds will be issued automatically for ticket holders to the Comerica Park concert, and tickets for the Little Caesars Arena show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Previous ticket holders will receive access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The change comes amid several shifts in the Jo Bros’ summer touring plans.

The Comerica Park concert is one of six stadium shows the pop trio is moving to smaller venues, along with concerts in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. Four of the concerts are moving to amphitheaters, and the Detroit show is one of two adjusting to arenas.

The group is still scheduled to play stadiums in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 10 and Boston on Aug. 23.

The band will play Portland and Seattle in September.

The Comerica Park concert was to be the group’s biggest Michigan concert to date. The show was announced in March, and was to be one of two summer concerts at the Detroit Tigers’ home.

The venue is set to host the Lumineers on Sept. 13.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to release their new album, “Greetings From Your Hometown,” on Aug. 8.

The group’s tour is now called “Jonas 20: Greetings From Your Hometown,” after previously carrying the name “Living the Dream.”

The band’s last area concert was at Little Caesars Arena in August 2023.