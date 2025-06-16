Man charged in Minnesota assassination could face federal death penalty

By Ernesto Londoño, Jeff Ernst, Yan Zhuang and David W. Chen New York Times

A man accused of assassinating a Minnesota state lawmaker and shooting another also visited the houses of two other lawmakers the same evening, in what authorities called a planned campaign designed to “inflict fear” and kill lawmakers and their families, federal officials revealed Monday.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, 57, will face federal murder charges, which could allow for the death penalty.

“This was a political assassination, which is not a word we use very often in the United States,” said Joseph H. Thompson, the acting U.S. attorney for the district of Minnesota, during a news conference in Minneapolis. He added that all of the targeted officials were Democrats.

The state is also expected to charge Boelter with first-degree murder, which would require a grand jury indictment and carry a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole, Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County attorney, said at a separate news conference earlier Monday. Minnesota has no death penalty.

Thompson said Boelter had been planning the attacks for “at least months,” based on detailed notebooks with lawmakers’ personal and family information.

Boelter was captured late Sunday in the largest search in Minnesota’s history across a rural area southwest of Minneapolis, investigators said. He was being held Monday at the Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis and is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul at 1:30 p.m. Central time.

Boelter has already been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, for the fatal shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for shooting and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Boelter entered the Hoffman home by introducing himself as a police officer, and wore a rubber mask and a bogus badge, officials said. He later drove to the Hortmans’ home, where he was then pursued by police, officials said.

In between Boelter’s visits to these homes, he visited two other unnamed lawmakers. One was not home, Thompson said. It was unclear if the other politician was home at the time.

Here’s what else to know:

— The search: Police officers, FBI agents and SWAT teams found the suspect’s car and hat in Sibley County on Sunday. SWAT drones tracked him crawling through brush, and he surrendered near Green Isle, Minnesota, a town where he had a home with his wife and children.

— The victims: Melissa Hortman served as speaker of the Minnesota House for six years and helped pass key legislation on abortion rights, marijuana legalization and medical leave. John Hoffman, a fourth-term state senator, leads the Senate’s Human Services Committee. He and his wife were recovering, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said Sunday.

— A list: The suspect had a notebook that mentioned about 70 potential targets, some in neighboring states, including politicians, civic leaders and Planned Parenthood centers, according to law enforcement officials.

— The suspect: Boelter and his wife run a private security company. The couple also appears to have run a religious nonprofit. According to a friend of the suspect, he had served on a state workforce development board with Hoffman.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.