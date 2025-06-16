SCAR organizer arrested Saturday for alleged actions during Wednesday’s protest

Police on Saturday arrested an organizer for Spokane Community Against Racism for alleged actions he took Wednesday during a protest against immigration enforcement.

Justice Forral, 33, is expected to face charges of third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to court records.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release they believe Forral grabbed a deputy’s head and knocked off his hat in the midst of a group blocking a van outside of Spokane’s ICE facility at 411 W. Cataldo Ave.

The protest escalated from a sit-in started by former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart to a gathering of hundreds of people that police eventually ordered to disperse. When they didn’t leave, police deployed smoke canisters, pepper balls and foam projectiles.

Forral was first arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and failure to disperse. Police say Forral was part of the group blocking a van from leaving, according to the news release. More than 30 people were arrested that night, according to previous reports from The Spokesman-Review.

Forral was later released without having to post bail only to be arrested again Saturday morning in Riverfront Park during the Pride celebration on the new assault allegations.

Forral’s attorney declined to comment Monday. SCAR did not respond to request for comment.