Council rejects, then delays decision on Mayor Lisa Brown’s camping enforcement replacement
After first rejecting it, the Spokane City Council on Monday delayed a decision on Mayor Lisa Brown’s homeless camping proposal.
The plan is aimed at replacing voter-approved camping restrictions overturned by the state Supreme Court, but it sparked criticism from the downtown business leaders who called it permissive and out of sync with get-tough laws voters want.
In 2023, voters passed a law that outlawed camping within 1,000 feet of schools, parks or playgrounds. But the Washington State Supreme Court overturned the popular ballot box item that earned 75% approval by voters fed up with open drug use on city streets and homeless camps in public spaces.
Brown’s replacement would have allowed anyone illegally camping on public property up to seven days’ notice ahead of any enforcement action. During that time, the city’s homeless outreach team and other service providers would have offered services to the camper, and would not write them a ticket if they accepted the offer of help. The law also would not have been enforceable if the person left after the warning.
After nearly two hours of testimony, the council rejected it on a 3-to-4 vote, with council members Lili Navarrete, Betsy Wilkerson, Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle torpedoing the proposal.
But later in the meeting, the council reopened testimony on a revised version that would have shortened the time someone camping illegally had to leave from seven to three days.
After the second round of testimony, the council voted to table a decision in a unanimous vote. The meeting ended about 1 a.m.
“This is not what the people want. They don’t want to see our city becoming a mecca for drug tourists,” Spokane lawyer Richard Repp told the council in the first round of testimony. “You are trying to jam through some perversion of Proposition 1. This isn’t what the people passed to protect the schools and the parks and the daycare centers.”
The vast majority of public speakers in the first round of testimony spoke out against the proposed ordinance Monday.
Downtown businessowners and residents had advocated for a carve out for the city core – maintaining Prop 1 there while allowing a seven-day warning for other parts of the city.
Downtown Spokane Partnership CEO Emilie Cameron said the city should maintain “existing sit and lie” ordinances in the downtown.
“I’m asking you to protect the heart of the city now, not after. Protect downtown,” she told the council.
Earlier Monday, Bingle said the ordinance was in no way a replacement for the 2023 referendum – dubbing Brown’s proposal “Prop none.”
Cathcart said the mayor’s proposal “completely eliminates the sit and lie protections” that existed under Prop 1.
“This is a permissive camping policy. My concern is that we’re obviously going to attract more behavior that we don’t necessarily want to see,” he said.
Councilman Paul Dillon said opposition to Brown’s proposal included “a lot of projection.”
“ We’re not really solving the problem. We’re moving people along. And I want us to think about that, because that’s really what prop one does. I understand 73% of people voted for it, and I understand the frustration,” he said.
While the state Supreme Court did not throw out the policy on the merits of the policy, they likely will soon, Dillon noted.
“I really do believe that we all want the same thing. We all want a safe and clean and vibrant city. We all believe in different ways to get there, but there’s no doubt that this council unanimously wants that goal,” Dillon said.
A few speakers were in favor of the reforms. CHAS’ Dr. Luis Manriquez said the proposal will “make a minor difference” better than what is currently in place.
“To some of our city council members and to some of the people in the audience who have waxed poetically about the fear and harm and danger they feel at the existence of people on the streets, I would remind them to pretend it’s a person since they seem incapable of acknowledging others,” said Manriquez, who treats Spokane homeless individuals as part of CHAS’ street medicine. Enforcement “does not end homelessness.”