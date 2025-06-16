Suspected park vandal held at gunpoint by Post Falls citizen until police arrive

From staff reports

A Post Falls man held a park vandal at gunpoint Monday morning until police arrived.

Calls to 911 lit up the Post Falls Police Department around 11:30 a.m. with information about an incident involving a gun at Black Bay Park.

A citizen who saw another man vandalizing park equipment confronted him and told him to stop. The vandalism suspect, 35-year-old Micah Cramer, instead grabbed a metal pipe from his vehicle and made threats, according to a Post Falls police news release.

As Cramer walked toward the man with pipe in hand, the man drew his weapon and fired a warning shot into ground.

That’s all it took, according to police. Cramer got on the ground and complied. Police arrested him for property damage and aggravated assault.

The gun-wielding citizen was not arrested, according to police.