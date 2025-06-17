88 kids at church camp put in protective custody amid abuse reports, Iowa police say

By Kate Linderman The Charlotte Observer

Reports of abuse led to the removal of 88 children from a church camp in Iowa, deputies said.

The kids were taken from two properties associated with the Skekinah Glory Camp and Kingdom Ministry of Rehab and Recreation in Columbus Junction and Fredonia, between June 12 and 13, according to a Monday news release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News reached out to the church but did not immediately receive a response.

Search warrants were obtained for two properties when authorities received reports of child abuse and endangerment, deputies said.

The kids were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services and taken to a nearby church until they could be reunited with their parents or guardians, according to deputies.

Deputies did not disclose details about the alleged child abuse and said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were reported.

Kingdom Ministry of Rehab and Recreation, according to its website, helps people with addiction and offers “food and shelter to those in need.”

“If they want to investigate, they can investigate. We’re innocent. They’re not going to find anything,” Victor Bawi, whose parents run Kingdom Ministry, told WQAD.

Bawi told KWQC that a teenager from Texas called police because he did not want to be there, but no children were harmed.

Columbus Junction is about a 2-mile drive southwest from Fredonia, which is about a 150-mile drive southeast from Des Moines.