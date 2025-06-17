After Taylor Swift’s surprise hospital visit in Florida, where will she pop up next?

Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

The days of Taylor Swift laying low are long gone.

A day after the pop star attended Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she was spotted in the area again.

Swift made a surprise visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, about 20 miles away.

Footage shared by fans showed the 35-year-old spending time with patients, meeting with family members and taking selfies with staff.

Kelce, also 35, was not seen during that outing, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was mentioned in passing. In a clip posted by fan page on X, the beloved singer is seen standing by a young boy at his bedside.

He asks her, “Why are you in Florida?”

“My boyfriend is, uh, training here, yeah, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing,” she said with a laugh. “Just drop in on ya! You know what I mean?”

So there you have it. Confirmation from the source herself. Swift is residing in the Sunshine State while Kelce trains in the offseason. The football player is renting a luxury condo in a gated community in Boca Raton, so it’s safe to say she is bunking down there as well.

So where was Kelce? It’s unclear. On June 11, a day before their hockey date night, he was playing golf with pals at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club.

Kelce also needs to pivot his focus back to the game of football; on Tuesday, Kelce began a “mandatory minicamp” with the Chiefs at their facility in Missouri. Thanks to all his offseason workouts with Boca trainer Andrew Spruill, he’s reportedly about 25 pounds slimmer.

So will the duo attend Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night? Sure, Kelce – and Swift, if she decided to leave Kelce’s plush digs – could zip back in a private jet, but insiders are doubtful.

NHL Network reporter Jackie Redmond appeared on the “The Pat McAfee Show” dishing that a source told her they would be there, but later backpedaled, saying she may have received “bad info.”

The good news: You may see a different pop star at the highly anticipated matchup: Boca native Ariana Grande, who happens to be a big-time Panthers fan.