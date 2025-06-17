Carjacking killer and motorcyclist victim identified

The man who stole three vehicles, hit a motorcyclist, killed a good Samaritan and died in a police shooting on Sunday was identified as 43-year-old Ryan Tietsort.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office released Tietsort’s identity Tuesday along with his cause of death – gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Tietsort’s crime spree began on Sunday when he stole a Dodge Challenger around 8:30 a.m. and fled to Stateline. In Idaho, Tietsort attempted stealing three more cars, hit a motorcyclist, and shot and killed Gary Hill, who tried helping a victim of the car jacking.

Tietsort fled back toward Spokane Valley on Interstate 90 where he allegedly crashed his vehicle at Trent Avenue and Pines Road, stepped out carrying a gun and was killed by police.

A background check of Tietsort showed that he had no history of violent crime but multiple DUI charges and other traffic -related violations.

The motorcyclist hit and injured by Tietsort has been identified as Richard Embree by his mother Susan Embree. A fundraiser has been made with a goal of $9,000 to help cover medical expenses as Embree can’t work in his current condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, $2,065 has been donated.

“I am asking on behalf of our family for any assistance people can provide to take some of the financial stress off Richard so he can focus on his recovery, which could take upward of a year,” Susan Embree said on his GoFundMe page.