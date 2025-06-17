Class of 2026 safety Matthew McClain commits to WSU, which isn’t slowing down in recruiting

PULLMAN – Washington State is keeping the good times rolling on the recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, the Cougars landed a commitment from class of 2026 safety Matthew McClain, who announced his decision on social media. A Dallas-area native, McClain’s pledge amounts to a victory for WSU coaches, who held off Oklahoma State for McClain’s services.

Blessed for this opportunity and ready to work! Proud to say I'm committed to being a future Coug! Thank you everyone for believing in me and supporting me on this journey.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, McClain is an all-around athlete, hauling in 59 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall at Prestonwood Christian Academy, which competes in the 6A division of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

At WSU, McClain will play primarily safety, where he had four interceptions and 40 tackles last season.

McClain took his official visit to Pullman in late May. A few weeks later, Oklahoma State extended an offer, making a late push for the versatile athlete. But McClain chose the Cougars over the Cowboys, whose campus is a four-hour drive from his hometown in north Texas.

McClain also held offers from Utah State, UTEP, North Texas, Arkansas State, Army, Air Force and Rice, as well as several FCS schools, including powerhouse Montana State.

McClain is the 15th member of WSU’s class of 2026, including the third safety. He’s also the seventh prospect to commit to the Cougars in the past week, joining several players who took their official visits last weekend.

On top of that, McClain is also the second commit in the class secured over Power Four schools, joining three-star edge rusher Tyler Burnstein, who held an offer from Big 12 foe Arizona State.

McClain does not have a star rating on recruiting services, the same as cornerback Kameron Hurst and edge rusher Jacob Lopez-Veasey, both of whom announced their commitments earlier this week.

But those ratings can be fickle. Not long after announcing his commitment to WSU earlier this week, safety Kaden Olson went from no stars to three .

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:.

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star WR Hudson Lewis (Timberline, Boise).

• Safety Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star LB Josh Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star safety Kaden Olson (Northwest, Justin, Texas).

• Cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kington Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).