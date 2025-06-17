Concert review: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue spread the funk

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

As Trombone Shorty put it, Spokane took “a little trip down to New Orleans” at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

I barely missed the first opener, Dumpstaphunk, but the second opener, JJ Grey & Mofro, provided one of the best opening sets I have ever seen. The southern rock group meshing their Florida swamp sound with variables of country, funk, blues and soul was truly killer from beginning to end.

First off, Grey is simply an outstanding musician, vocalist, performer and vibe setter. From coming out wailing on the harmonica to an old school organ solo and an extremely wide vocal range that frankly caught me off guard, I was more than impressed. Grey’s voice naturally sits somewhat deep with a quality southern rasp to it, but wow, he has a chest voice and falsetto increasingly hard to find.

The entire set was full of lengthy crescendos leading to a stank-face-inspiring wall of sound from the brass section to the organ to the bass. The entire band was oozing with talent, and the backup singers Katie Dutton and Linzy Lauren, were effortlessly outstanding. Guitarist Pete Winders, too, can make his instrument truly sing.

It’s hard not to move to the beat and be in a good mood when the band is grooving, and JJ Grey & Mofro have gained themselves a very excited new fan.

Afterward, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and Orleans Avenue immediately made their presence known.

Andrews is a true hype man full of never-ending energy. For a performer who spends most of his time on the trombone or trumpet, Andrews is simply moving on stage more than most I’ve ever seen. Seeing that sort of passion for the music serves as a stark reminder of what live music is all about.

Andrews and the band exemplify what pure instrumental excellence is. When the trombone, tenor saxophone or baritone sax came in with a signature measure long wail or trill up a scale, it was difficult to avoid goosebumps.

Each song featured a diverse set of breakdowns, change-ups, sense of emphasis and backbeat.

The modernized fusion of rock and hip-hop with more old school funk and brass provided an outstanding show. That being said, my favorite aspect might just be when the trombone, tenor sax and bari sax performed a group breakdown or solo. I’ve never seen such sheer talent and infectious skill on this big of a stage; it’s more reminiscent of the energy found within small bars and jazz clubs.

I’m a firm believer that not enough funk groups come through Spokane, but Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue gave the Lilac City a true taste of how outstanding this infectious sound can be.