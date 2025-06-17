Gesa Credit Union opens South Hill branch

Gesa Credit Union has completed the project to convert a former Applebee’s restaurant into a bank branch.

Earlier this month, it became the company’s fifth location in the Spokane area.

The new branch, located at 2107 E. 29th Ave., also became Gesa’s 45th branch across the Pacific Northwest.

“Spokane has always felt like home to Gesa, and we’re excited to continue growing alongside this incredible community,” Nathaniel Prior, vice president of branches at Gesa Credit Union, said in a news release.

“With our new South Hill branch, we’re expanding access to the financial tools our members need while deepening our support for the people and places that make Spokane unique,” Prior continued. “Whether it’s our investment in the Gesa Pavilion, our work with local schools, or our support for Local Heroes, Spokane is a vital part of who we are and we’re proud to be part of its future.”

The new branch includes a two-lane drive-thru and a walk-up teller machine.